Coldplay's 2025 dates at London's Wembley Stadium: stage times, support acts & more
21 August 2025, 17:17 | Updated: 21 August 2025, 17:26
Chris Martin and co will play 10 record-breaking dates in the UK's capital this week. Find out when they take to the stage and more.
Coldplay are set to embark on their London dates for their Music of the Spheres World Tour.
The Yellow outfit will play a record-breaking 10 dates at England's national football stadium, eclipsing the eight dates played by Taylor Swift as part of her Eras Tour.
So what can you expect from Chris Martin and co's milestone shows in the UK's capital? Who will be joining the band on each of the dates as support and what are the stage times?
Find out what we know so far below:
What dates are Coldplay playing at London's Wembley Stadium?
- 22nd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- 23rd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- 26th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- 27th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- 30th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- 31st August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- 3rd September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK
- 4th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK
- 7th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK
- 8th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK
What are the stage times for Coldplay at Wembley Stadium?*
- Doors - 16:45 (16:15 on Sundays)
- Support acts start - 6.00pm
- Coldplay - 20:20 (19:50 on Sundays)
*Timings are approximate and subject to change
Who's supporting Coldplay at Wembley Stadium?
22nd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- Ayra Starr
- Elyanna
- Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela
23rd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- Ayra Starr
- Elyanna
- Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela
26th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- Elyanna
- Chloe Qisha
- Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela
27th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- Elyanna
- Chloe Qisha
- Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela
30th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- Beabadoobee
- Elyanna
- Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela
31st August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
- Beabadoobee
- Elyanna
- Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela
3rd September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK
- Tems
- Elyanna
- Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela
4th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK
- Tems
- Elyanna
- Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela
7th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK
- Tems
- Elyanna
- Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela
8th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK
- Tems
- Elyanna
- Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela
How long will Coldplay's set be?
- The band's tour time is averaging about 4 hours from doors opening, which means fans can expect Coldplay to play at least a 2 hour set.
What will Coldplay play on the setlist?
The band will play a career-spanning set of 20 plus songs, with hits from across their nine studio albums; Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X&Y (2005), Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019), Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024).
See their last setlist at Hull's Craven Park below for an idea of what they might play.
Act .i. Planets
1. Higher Power
2. Adventure of a Lifetime
3. Paradise
4. The Scientist
Act .ii. Moons
5. Viva la Vida
6. Hymn for the Weekend
7. True Love
8. Charlie Brown
9. Yellow
Act .iii. Stars
10. Human Heart
11. People of the Pride
12. Play Video
13. Clocks
14. WE PRAY
15. Infinity Sign
16. Something Just Like This
17. My Universe
18. A Sky Full of Stars
Act .iv. Home
19. Sparks
20. In My Place
21. The Jumbotron Song
22. Fix You
23. feelslikeimfallinginlove
Encore:
24. ALL MY LOVE
Can you still buy tickets for Coldplay at Wembley Stadium
Tickets to Coldplay at Wembley stadium are sold out. A small number of production tickets for the dates went on sale this week. For all other options, check out Wembley's hospitality packages here.
How to get to Wembley Stadium?
- The closest Tube station to Wembley Stadium is Wembley Park (Jubilee and Metropolitan underground lines).
- Wembley Central station is the next closest station, which is on the Bakerloo tube line and Lioness Overground line.
- National Rail links are available at Wembley Stadium station (Chiltern Railways to Marylebone).
- Always check tfl.gov.uk ahead of your journey and be sure to travel in good time.
- National Express is running coaches to and from the gig from towns and cities the UK
- Event-day parking at Wembley Stadium is limited and must be booked in advance.
- A queuing system will be in operation after the show so expect delays leaving the venue.
