Coldplay's 2025 dates at London's Wembley Stadium: stage times, support acts & more

Coldplay have teased more stadium shows. Picture: Anna Lee

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co will play 10 record-breaking dates in the UK's capital this week. Find out when they take to the stage and more.

Coldplay are set to embark on their London dates for their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The Yellow outfit will play a record-breaking 10 dates at England's national football stadium, eclipsing the eight dates played by Taylor Swift as part of her Eras Tour.

So what can you expect from Chris Martin and co's milestone shows in the UK's capital? Who will be joining the band on each of the dates as support and what are the stage times?

Find out what we know so far below:

What dates are Coldplay playing at London's Wembley Stadium?

22nd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

23rd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

26th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

30th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

31st August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

3rd September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

4th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

7th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

8th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

What are the stage times for Coldplay at Wembley Stadium?*

Doors - 16:45 (16:15 on Sundays)

Support acts start - 6.00pm

Coldplay - 20:20 (19:50 on Sundays)

*Timings are approximate and subject to change

Who's supporting Coldplay at Wembley Stadium?

22nd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Ayra Starr

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

23rd August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Ayra Starr

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

26th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Elyanna

Chloe Qisha

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

27th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Elyanna

Chloe Qisha

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

30th August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Beabadoobee

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

31st August 2025: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Beabadoobee

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

3rd September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Tems

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

4th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Tems

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

7th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Tems

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

8th September 2025: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Tems

Elyanna

Gustavo Dudamel and The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Venezuela

Coldplay will embark on UK dates this summer. Picture: Anna Lee/Press

How long will Coldplay's set be?

The band's tour time is averaging about 4 hours from doors opening, which means fans can expect Coldplay to play at least a 2 hour set.

What will Coldplay play on the setlist?

The band will play a career-spanning set of 20 plus songs, with hits from across their nine studio albums; Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X&Y (2005), Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019), Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024).

See their last setlist at Hull's Craven Park below for an idea of what they might play.

Act .i. Planets

1. Higher Power

2. Adventure of a Lifetime

3. Paradise

4. The Scientist

Act .ii. Moons

5. Viva la Vida

6. Hymn for the Weekend

7. True Love

8. Charlie Brown

9. Yellow

Act .iii. Stars

10. Human Heart

11. People of the Pride

12. Play Video

13. Clocks

14. WE PRAY

15. Infinity Sign

16. Something Just Like This

17. My Universe

18. A Sky Full of Stars

Act .iv. Home

19. Sparks

20. In My Place

21. The Jumbotron Song

22. Fix You

23. feelslikeimfallinginlove

Encore:

24. ALL MY LOVE

Can you still buy tickets for Coldplay at Wembley Stadium

Tickets to Coldplay at Wembley stadium are sold out. A small number of production tickets for the dates went on sale this week. For all other options, check out Wembley's hospitality packages here.

How to get to Wembley Stadium?

The closest Tube station to Wembley Stadium is Wembley Park (Jubilee and Metropolitan underground lines).

Wembley Central station is the next closest station, which is on the Bakerloo tube line and Lioness Overground line.

National Rail links are available at Wembley Stadium station (Chiltern Railways to Marylebone).

Always check tfl.gov.uk ahead of your journey and be sure to travel in good time.

National Express is running coaches to and from the gig from towns and cities the UK

Event-day parking at Wembley Stadium is limited and must be booked in advance.

A queuing system will be in operation after the show so expect delays leaving the venue.

