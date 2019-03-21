Catfish And The Bottlemen: We're wetting ourselves on stage

Frontman Van McCann has told Radio X why the band are having "good crack" playing bigger gigs and talked about their 2all single.

Catfish And The Bottlemen's Van McCann has revealed how much the band are enjoying playing big shows.

The Llandudno rockers are currently on their North American dates, playing the likes of the Hollywood Palladium in California and the Fox Theatre in San Francisco.

Asked by Radio X's George Godfrey how it feels playing to tens of thousands of fans, the Longshot frontman said: "The bigger it gets, the more of a laugh (it is..).

“Me and the lads are just wetting ourselves on stage, it's just a good crack”

This week saw the Welsh four-piece release the second cut from their forthcoming album, 2All.

Listen to the single here:

Speaking about the track, McCann said: "I was finishing this one in New York. I remember ringing back to the lads and saying I think we’ve got a good one here."

"It felt like a perfect one to be doing at festivals," he added: "And now we’re moving up to these biggest slots it’s just gonna fit nice in the set."

"It feels like an arms out, arms around someone song. I’m looking forward to putting that one out."

Catfish And The Bottlemen's third studio album The Balance is set for release on 26 April 2019.

Watch Catfish talk about the first single, Longshot, to come on the album: