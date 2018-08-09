VIDEO: Watch Gerry Cinnamon Cover Catfish And The Bottlemen

See the Scottish singer-songwriter take on the Llandudno four-piece's Cocoon single for TRNSMT.

This year saw Gerry Cinnamon play an epic set at TRNSMT Festival to record crowds.

But the Belter rocker also played the inaugural instalment of the Scottish festival in 2017, where he performed alongside the likes of Catfish And The Bottlemen.

To gear up for his epic performance on the King Tut's stage, the grassroots singer-songwriter covered the Llandudno band's Cocoon single, and it sounded epic.

Watch a video of his live performance above, courtesy of TRNSMT Festival's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Catfish And The Bottlemen are set to return to Scotland for a headline set at Glasgow Summer Sessions on 25 August 2019.

They'll be joined on the bill by the likes of Twin Atlantic, DMA's, Peace and more.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes complete the bill for Catfish and the Bottlemen at #GlasgowSummerSessions this August!



JOIN US → https://t.co/NtppW9Ue2d pic.twitter.com/tkg41XW9Wl — Summer Sessions (@SmmrSessions) June 27, 2018

Gerry Cinnamon is headed to the inaugural RiZE festival this year, which takes place on 17-18 August.

He'll also headline Leith's EH6 Festival on Sunday 25 November, before playing his own sold-out headline dates in December.