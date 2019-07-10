Radio X Presents Catfish And The Bottlemen: How to buy tickets

Catfish And The Bottlemen 2019. Picture: Press

Van McCann and co will be performing an intimate show at the O₂ Academy Sheffield in August for Radio X… Here's how to get tickets!

Catfish And The Bottlemen will play a rare intimate gig exclusively for Radio X at O₂ Academy Sheffield on Monday 5 August.

Tickets for the show will go on general sale at 9am on Thursday 11 July here

Van McCann and co are one of the UK’s biggest bands and with a reputation as an incredible live act. In April, they released their long-awaited third album The Balance, which entered the UK album charts at No.2 after dropping the massive comeback single Longshot.

The platinum-selling group regularly play to audiences of tens of thousands and following a string of nationwide sell-out shows, summer festival headline dates and international appearances, they’ll perform for just 2,000 fans at this exclusive Radio X Presents intimate gig.

Radio X Presents Catfish And The Bottlemen. Picture: Radio X

O₂ Academy Sheffield, 5 August 2019

This is a 14+ event and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times. Lead bookers will also be asked to provide photographic proof of identity on entry.

