Catfish And The Bottlemen's 2019 UK Tour Dates: Tickets, support, setlist & more

Following Van McCann and co's triumphant gig for Radio X at the O2 Academy Sheffield, find out where else you can see the band this year.

Catfish And The Bottlemen played a special Radio X gig at the O2 Academy Sheffield on Monday (5 August), where they performed an epic 17-track set for an intimate crowd.

The Conversation rockers played hits from across their three albums, which included Pacifier, Soundcheck, Twice, Homesick, 7, Sidetrack and Kathleen.

Van McCann and co are set to play Sziget Festival in Budapest next week, before heading to Japan and making their way to the States for a string of North American dates.

But the Llandudno rockers will return to the UK this November, where they'll play six shows across the UK.

Find out everything we know about their arena dates below...

Catfish And The Bottlemen. Picture: Press/Jill Furmanovsky

When are Catfish And The Bottlemen's 2019 UK Arena dates?

Monday 4 November 2019 - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Tuesday 5 November 2019 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Thursday 7 November 2019 - Aberdeen, P&J Live * NEW DATE

Friday 8 November 2019 - Glasgow's SSE Hydro * NEW DATE

Sunday 10 November 2019 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Monday 11 November 2019 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Who will support Catfish And The Bottlemen on their dates?

There has been no support confirmed so far for Catfish And The Bottlemen's dates.

What will the setlist be?

Catfish And The Bottlemen will no doubt play tracks from across their three albums, 2014's The Balcony, 2016's The Ride and 2019's The Balance.

See their setlist from their Radio X gig at the O2 Academy Sheffield for an idea of what they might play:

1. Longshot

2. Kathleen

3. Soundcheck

4. Pacifer

5. Twice

6. Fallout

7. Conversation

8. Anything

9. Business

10. Sidetrack

11. Homesick

12. 2ALL

13. Outside

14. Fluctuate

15. 7

16. Cocoon

17. Tyrants

Will they play any other gigs?

Catfish appear to be playing another London gig, teasing the event with Billboards around the city.

