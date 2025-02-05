Watch Bear on The Masked Singer UK sing a Blur classic

5 February 2025, 09:30

The Masked Singer UK's Bear and Blur's Damon Albarn circa 1999
The Masked Singer UK's Bear and Blur's Damon Albarn circa 1999. Picture: YouTube/The Masked Singer UK, Simon Meaker/Alamy Stock Photo

The costumed celebrity sung the Britpop band's 1999 hit, Tender, on the show over the weekend.

A celebrity on The Masked Singer UK has taken on an iconic Blur single.

Bear - who is yet to be unveiled, performed an impressive cover of the Britpop bands 1999 hit Tender on Saturday 1st Feburary, leaving audiences at home and the judges alike squabbling over their identity.

Watch a snippet of the male celeb's impressive performance below:

Bear takes on Blur classic on The Masked Singer UK

Fans were quick to start guessing who could be hidden inside the suit, with more than a few thinking the man inside the mammal suit could be musician Example, whose real name is Elliot John Gleave.

Other guesses included comedian and actor Richard Blackwood, Romesh Ranganathan, Rizzle Kicks member Jordan Stephens and even former footballer Ian Wright.

Remind yourself of Blur's original version, which featured on their sixth studio album, 13.

Blur - Tender (Official Music Video)

So far, series 6 of the celebrity singing show with a twist has produced some stellar singing stars, with Olympic Legend Sir Mo Farah unmasked as Giant Joel in the Christmas Special, Spag Bol revealed to be Smooth and good Morning presenter Kate Garraway, Pegasus from episode 2 unmasked as British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, Toad in the Hole unmasked as Macy Gray, Tattoo revealed to be T’Pau singer Carol Decker, Teeth unmasked as Mel Giedroyc and Snail and Kingfisher unmasked as Andrea Corr and Sir Grayson Perry in a double elimination.

The Masked Singer UK continues at 7pm on Saturday 8th February on ITV1 and ITVX.

