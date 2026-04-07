How Blur escaped Britpop with Song 2

Song 2 was released on 7th April 1997. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

By Radio X

The Blur classic was released as a single on 7th April 1997. Here's the story of how the band made their way beyond the Britpop genre and looked forward to the new Millennium.

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Blur's Song 2 was released on Monday, 7th April 1997.

The Britpop band's electrifying banger stands out for so many reasons. It's one of Blur's most famous tracks, but also one of their shortest. You'd also be forgiven for thinking this doesn't sound like many other songs from Damon Albarn and co.

The track started out as a joke on their record company, with Blur thinking it was "too extreme" compared to their sound to get the green light. The track was a reaction to the Britpop era, which the band had taken as far as they could with the album The Great Escape. In fact, Song 2 reflects Graham Coxon's tastes in alternative guitar rock, particularly the US band Pavement.

The 1997 single, which is often known as 'the "whoo hoo" song' doesn't have the words Song 2 in its lyrics, so why is it called Song 2? Find out the answer to this and much more below.

Why is Blur's Song 2 called Song 2?

The answer's a pretty simple one folks. Song 2 began as a working title or nickname for the track, as it was set to the second song on the tracklist for their eponymous fifth studio album.

Get more facts about the song here.