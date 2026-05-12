Graham Coxon thinks he's Blur's "most reluctant" rock star

Graham Coxon releases 'new' music...

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur guitarist spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about the release of his solo record Castle Park.

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Graham Coxon believes he's Blur's most reluctant rock star.

The Britpop band's guitarist, singer-songwriter and visual artist previously confirmed his plans to release his never-before-heard 2011 album, Castle Park and spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about the forthcoming record.

Despite forging a prolific career outside of Blur since his 1998 debut The Sky Is Too Much, being one half of The Waeve alongside partner Rose Elinor Dougall and taking part in various side-projects, including several film scores - Coxon joked that he's not the most forthcoming musician.

When discussing the fact he'd played "three or four" of the "easy" songs on his forthcoming release live, Moyles joked: "I like you people from that band Blur. You’re all very reluctant rock stars," to which he added: "I think I’m the most reluctant.”

On the subject of side-projects, Moyles quizzed the musician as to whether he'd manage to catch his Blur bandmate Alex James' Britpop Classical tour yet, but he admitted: "No I haven't actually."

He explained: "I did get invited, but I couldn't do it 'cause I couldn't get the childcare, but it seems to be going alright.

"He does a marvelous Verve cover!"

Blur's Graham Coxon plays Victorious Festival 2025. Picture: Harry Herd/WireImage/Getty

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Castle Park - which is released on 19th June 2026 and will be available as CD, LP, black and coloured vinyl with exclusive postcards designed by Coxon - is available to pre-order here.

The first taste of the 10-track album came in the form of the sweet, 60s-inspired Billy Says, which you can listen to here:

Graham Coxon - Billy Says (Official Visualiser)

Hot on its heels is Alright, which you can also watch the official visualiser for below:

Graham Coxon - Alright (Official Visualiser)

See the artwork and tracklist for Graham Coxon's Castle Park below:

Billy Says Alright When You Find Out Isn’t It Funny There’s a Little House Easy Dripping Soul Forget Today Mélodie Pour Chris’tine All The Rage

The release of Castle Park kicks off a series of reissues for Coxon's entire solo back-catalogue throughout the next year, which spans nine studio albums and three original soundtracks.

His first two efforts The Sky Is Too High and The Golden D will be will be re-released on Friday 19th June and are available to pre-order here and here, with the rest to follow.

If that wasn't enough action for the fans, Coxon has also announced his plans to play his first full band solo show in a decade with a one-off London show at The O2 Forum Kentish Town on 28th November.

Limited tickets for the gig, which will see him celebrate his entire solo career, are available here.

Graham Coxon's one-off London show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town. Picture: Press

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