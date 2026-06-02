Graham Coxon announces fresh 2026 UK solo tour dates

Graham Coxon has added shows following the news of his one-off London date. Picture: Harry Herd/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

After selling out his one-off date in London this winter, the Blur guitarist is set for more solo shows this year.

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Graham Coxon has announced fresh tour dates.

The Blur guitarist previously announced a one-off London show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on 28th November, to support his upcoming solo album Castle Park as well as the re-release of his entire solo catalogue.

The London date has since sold out and now Coxon has announced further shows in Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol and Brighton.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on Thursday 4th June at 10am and fans register for the pre-sale, which starts from Wednesday 3rd June at 10am, here.

See Graham Coxon's dates and find out how to get tickets...

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Graham Coxon's 2026 UK tour dates:

22nd November Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

23rd November Manchester New Century Hall

25th November Bristol Electric

26th November Brighton Concorde

28th November London Kentish Town Forum - SOLD OUT

Castle Park - which is released on 19th June 2026 and will be available as CD, LP, black and coloured vinyl with exclusive postcards designed by Coxon - is available to pre-order here.

The first taste of the 10-track album came in the form of the sweet, 60s-inspired Billy Says, which you can listen to here:

Graham Coxon - Billy Says (Official Visualiser)

Hot on its heels is Alright, which you can also watch the official visualiser for below:

Graham Coxon - Alright (Official Visualiser)

See the artwork for Graham Coxon's Castle Park and its tracklist below...

Graham Coxon's Castle Park album. Picture: Press

See the tracklist for Graham Coxon's Castle Park below:

Billy Says Alright When You Find Out Isn’t It Funny There’s a Little House Easy Dripping Soul Forget Today Mélodie Pour Chris’tine All The Rage

The release of Castle Park kicks off a series of reissues for Coxon's entire solo back-catalogue throughout the next year, which spans nine studio albums and three original soundtracks.

His first two efforts The Sky Is Too High and The Golden D will be will be re-released on Friday 19th June and are available to pre-order here and here, with the rest to follow.

Graham Coxon releases 'new' music...

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