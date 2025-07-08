Damon Albarn says he was "prophetic" about Oasis reunion but is "too busy" to make the shows

Damon Albarn with Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher inset. Picture: PA Images / Alamy, Angus Jenner

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur frontman and Gorillaz co-creator has talked about the reunion of his former Britpop rivals and

Damon Albarn has said he was "prophetic" about the Oasis reunion and believes the two brothers were always going to reunite.

The Blur frontman and former Britpop rival talked about the Gallagher brothers back in 2023 and said "the road is clear" for them to get together.

In another interview The Universal singer even said that he "can guarantee" that Oasis would reform and had even "put money on it".

Now, it looks like the musician is feeling pretty smug about his prediction two years on, although doesn't think that he'll be able to catch a show.

As reported by NME, he told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, “The Oasis reunion? Two years ago I was prophetic when I said that they would do it and that the road was level. Well, you can’t think that two brothers can’t reconcile, sooner or later. It’s a good thing, the way I see it.”

When asked if he’d be making it down to any of the Oasis Live '25 dates, he said: “No: I’m literally too busy.”

Oasis take to the stage in Cardiff for their first live show in 16 years

Albarn may not be able to make the momentus reunion dates, but there are plenty of stars who will.

Last Friday (4th July) saw Noel and Liam take to the stage for the first time at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and actor and national cockney treasure Danny Dyer revealed how overwhelming and "emotional" the experience was.

"It was so emotional. It's amazing that they're back," he told Radio X's Toby Tarrant.

"I just wanted to see them walk out for the first time, he said of travelling to the Welsh capital for their first date. "Do you know what I mean? And they came out holding hands."

He went on: "It's a throwback for me. It's just like for most people that love them, the nostalgia of it all."

Speaking about the show itself, which took place at the Principality Stadium, the 47-year-old actor went on: "They did [23] songs, 2 hour set and [Liam Gallagher's] voice sounded great, but it was very... It's just an emotional thing, man. The good old days. When life was slightly simpler."

He added: "There was a lot of love and I think people just need to jump about and be lunatics and forget their woes slightly and there was some good people there and I just loved it. I just lost control."

Oasis play Acquiesce on night 1 in Cardiff

