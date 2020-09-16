Damon Albarn on Blur: "I can’t wait to sing Parklife again"

Damon Albarn of Blur performs live at British Summer Time 2015 at Hyde Park. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The Gorillaz man has revealed he's still open to another Blur reunion in the future.

Damon Albarn has said he's open to the idea of further Blur live shows in the future.

Speaking to Music Week, Albarn was asked if the band were over. He replied: “I really hope not.

"I love doing those gigs, they’re great, but it’s not something I need to do. I only do it because there’s a joy in doing it.

"It’s an absolute treat. I can’t wait to sing Parklife again.”

Blur last toured in 2015 in support of their reunion album The Magic Whip, but the four members - Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - made a surprise appearance at one of Albarn's Africa Express shows in Leytonstone, East London in March 2019.

Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn and Alex James of Blur perform on stage in Africa Express: The Circus, part of Waltham Forest London Borough of Culture 2019. Picture: Robin Little/Redferns/Getty Images

The show saw the quartet play the classics Tender and Song 2, plus a new composition, Clover Over Dover.

Meanwhile, Damon Albarn's latest superstar collaboration via Gorillaz' Song Machine project has been with The Cure's Robert Smith.

Titled Strange Timez, the track is part of the first "season" of Song Machine which lasts 10 episodes and is to be compiled into an album that will be included in a special Gorillaz "annual" called Almanac, to be released in October.

Albarn said of the series, in which Gorillaz collaborations are being issued monthly: "I just wanted to change it up, I didn’t want to be spending six months making an album. I wanted to react to stuff, be agile, make each individual thing totally different from the last thing.

"As it’s turned out, we’re going to put it all together and it sounds f**king unbelievable, it’s one of the best albums I’ve ever made.

"To make an album of all singles is such a rigorous pursuit you don’t normally do it – but accidentally, we’ve done that.”