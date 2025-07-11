Damon Albarn: "Oasis won the battle, the war, everything"

Damon Albarn playing with Afrida Express in Rome, 8th July 2025. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

The Blur frontman has "conceded defeat" in the "Battle Of Britpop" of 2025.

By Radio X

Damon Albarn has "conceded defeat" to Oasis in light of the Manchester band's huge reunion shows.

Albarn's band Blur had a huge rivalry with the Live Forever superstars in the 1990s - which culminated with the so-called "Battle Of Britpop", when both groups released singles in the same week in 1995.

Ultimately, Blur's Country House took the number one slot ahead of Oasis' Roll With It - but now Damon has hailed his former foes "the winners" following the huge demand for tickets for their reunion tour this summer.

He told The Sun : “Well, it was obvious, wasn’t it?

“I think we can officially say that Oasis won the battle, the war, the campaign, everything.

“They are the winners. They take first place. In the face of such overwhelming evidence, I am happy to accept and concede defeat.

“It’s their summer and God bless them. I hope everyone has a wonderful time but I’m going to be in a very, very different place.”

Alex James and Damon Albarn of Blur performing on stage at Wembley Stadium in London, 8th July 2023. Picture: Alamy

Damon warned his former rivals that they may find their reunion more emotional than they expect to, which he did when Blur played two gigs at London's Wembley Stadium in 2023, and is in awe of them for booking so many shows.

He said: “I couldn’t do as many gigs as they’re doing. That’s a lot of the same emotion.

“They’re very brave and I hope it’s worth it. You know, money isn’t everything.”

While the musician thinks the Britpop days of the 1990s were more "joyous" than the current time, he isn't particularly interested in looking back.

He said: “I’m not being funny but it does feel like a more innocent, joyous age than now.

"Nostalgia’s OK but I try and stay away from it as much as possible. Sometimes you can’t help but be lost in it.”

Damon has been working with his Africa Express collective and the musician relishes not having to be the "centre of attention" with the group.

He said: “I killed Damon the pop star many years ago. It was a gentle death. I’m just not that interested in being the centre of attention.

“Don’t get me wrong, I embrace it when it’s necessary but it’s only a bit of me. And Africa Express is always an amazing opportunity just to become one of many.”