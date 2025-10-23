Damon Albarn: Oasis have made "Britpop feel like it’s the biggest thing on Earth"

Blur frontman Damon Albarn and Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. Picture: PA Images/Alamy, Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur frontman has discussed his former Britpop rivals' reunion and its impact.

Damon Albarn has reflected on the Oasis reunion once more and praised the Gallagher brothers' ability keep Britpop relevant.

As reported by Far Out Magazine, the Blur frontman and Gorillaz co-creator gave an interview with Mexican radio station Sopitas, and gave the band props for making the genre epic.

"Oasis have done a very good job of making Britpop feel like it’s the biggest thing on Earth," mused the Song 2 rocker. "I don’t know how they do it myself, how they keep doing it. They just hold on to that thing, but they do it very well".

It's not the first time Albarn has doffed his cap to his former Britpop rivals. Oasis first kicked off their Live '25 dates in July and the musician made reference to the band's ear-defining "Battle of Britpop" to concede that Oasis won the "war".

He told The Sun: Well, it was obvious, wasn’t it?

“I think we can officially say that Oasis won the battle, the war, the campaign, everything.

“They are the winners. They take first place. In the face of such overwhelming evidence, I am happy to accept and concede defeat.

“It’s their summer and God bless them. I hope everyone has a wonderful time but I’m going to be in a very, very different place.”

Meanwhile, Oasis have kicked off the Asian leg of their Live '25 tour, with a show in South Korea.

The band took to the stage at Seoul's Goyang Stadium on Tuesday (21st October), playing the reunion dates for the first time without their rhythm guitarist and co founder Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, who has taken time off to undertake further treatment for prostate cancer.

The band paid homage to the musician by placing a cardboard cutout of him on the stage, while Liam's solo guitarist Mike Kerr stood in for the much-loved Oasis co-founder.

See Liam Gallagher's Seoul highlights below:

Oasis continue their Oasis Live '25 dates this weekend, with a duo of shows in Tokyo Japan. See their remaining dates below.

OCTOBER 2025

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

