Damon Albarn encourages fans to vote in the election at surprise Glastonbury appearance

29 June 2024, 16:00

Damon Albarn performs with Bombay Bicycle Club on The Other Stage at Glastonbury.
Damon Albarn performs with Bombay Bicycle Club on The Other Stage at Glastonbury. Picture: Ki Price/WireImage/Getty

The Blur man appeared with Bombay Bicycle Club on Friday.

Damon Albarn encouraged fans to vote in the UK election during his surprise appearance at Glastonbury.

The star - who headlined the festival with Blur back in 2009 - spoke about Palestine, as well as the UK and US elections, after he joined Bombay Bicycle Club on the Other Stage on Friday (28th June).

Damon - who features on Bombay Bicycle Club's 2023 song Heaven - said to the crowd: "Three things: you have to show me how you feel about it - are you pro Palestine? Do you feel that's an unfair war?

"The importance of voting next week - I don't blame you for being ambivalent about that - but it's still really important. And thirdly - maybe it's time we stopped putting octogenarians in charge of the whole world?"

Bombay Bicycle Club explained how the collaboration with Damon happened.

The indie rock band told Sky News: "We were never expecting to have him on the record or to be playing a show with him, but ... we just kind of asked, and he was really up for it. You don't ask, you don't get.

"But, you know, with him, that's all you need."

Prior to their collaboration, the band teased that they would be joined on stage by a big-name artist.

Asked if any of their collaborators would join them at Glastonbury, guitarist Jamie MacColl told Radio X's Sunta Templeton: "There is, but we can't say who I'm afraid!"

Despite this, Jamie did confirm that the unnamed artist featured on their 2023 album, My Big Day.

