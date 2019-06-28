Celebrate 20 years of Coffee & TV with our classic Britpop music videos quiz

We’ve taken a screenshot from a Britpop video, but can you name which song these visuals are clipped from?

Today marks 20 years since Blur released their Coffee & TV single on 20 June 1999.

The second track to be taken from Blur's sixth studio album, 13, Coffee & TV was just as known for its award-winning video, which followed the adventures of an animated milk carton.

Coffee & TV is instantly recognisable to any Britpop fan worth their salt, but do you feel as confident when it comes to other bands?

We’ve taken a screenshot from a video hailing from the glory days of the 1990s. But can you name which song these visuals are clipped from? Try your luck!



