Alex James is "delighted for the Gallaghers" ahead of Oasis reunion dates

14 April 2025, 18:42 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 18:45

Blur bassist Alex James and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher
Blur bassist Alex James and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur bassist has spoken out about his former Britpop rivals and reflected on what it meant for him to bury the hatchet with his own band.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alex James is "delighted" for the Gallaghers as they prepare for their Oasis reunion.

Liam and Noel Gallagher shocked the nation when they announced they'd be getting the legendary Manchester band band together and embarking on live dates for 2025.

Though Alex James has previously said he hasn't got a ticket for Oasis Live '25, the Blur bassist has explained why thrilled for his former Britpop rivals.

"It's wonderful," he said to The Sun of the brothers' first shows together in 16 years. "It's awful that most bands end up hating each other."From Blur’s point of view, huge parts of how I feel every day... the fact there was a reconciliation and we’re all on good terms again... because when something is such a big defining part of your life you don’t want to be exiled from it. It was great for Blur and I'm delighted for the Gallaghers".

Read more:

The bassist-turned-cheese farmer and the Big Feastival founder spoke to The Chris Moyles Show last year and admitted that he's not sure he'll be attending, but is glad the band waited until Blur's own reunion dates had wrapped up in 2024.

"Look, it was very good manners that they waited until we got all our junk out the way," he joked to Chris Moyles.

When asked if he thought the Blur's reunion inspired Oasis, he responded: "Well, I’m always reading terrible statistics about marriages ending in divorce [...] The statistics for bands ending it and everyone hating each other – it’s hard to think of a band that doesn’t."

The Parklife rocker added: "And they’re brothers as well, you know? I genuinely am delighted, and genuinely won’t be going.”

Alex James is grateful for Blur reuniting!

Alex James isn't the only artist from the era that's opined about Oasis' upcoming live dates and what it will mean for their fans.

Robbie Williams, who was also known for his long-running feud with the brothers in the 90s, has said he believes that Oasis Live '25 will be "nostalgia on steroids" and good for the morale of the country.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Angels singer gushed: “Liam’s voice is peerless. And he was, and is the voice of a generation. So I think that for British people – and Manchester – it will be a very important moment. Hopefully it’ll be healing for the lads too.”

The Millennium singer went on: “Entertainment, at its best, is liberation. And what I want to do with my gigs is take people on the journey and make them forget about their own lives for a bit. And the great thing about the Oasis reunion is they will facilitate that for people.

“But not only that, it will be nostalgia on steroids, and remind us who we were, what we were, how we felt and what we wanted.”

Read more:

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Radio X Classic Rock is dedicated to playing the legends of rock music

How to listen to Radio X Classic Rock

Radio X Chilled is dedicated to playing laid back anthems.

How to listen to Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade of Grunge and Britpop.

How to listen to Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade.

How to listen to Radio X 00s

More on Blur

Blur's Damon Albarn in 1999 with their Beetlebum single inset

Is Blur's Beetlebum their most heartbreaking single?

Blur in 1995: Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn, Alex James and Dave Rowntree

Parklife at 30: Ten things you didn't know about Blur's classic album

Graham Coxon with Blur's Coffee And TV video inset

What inspired Graham Coxon to write Blur’s Coffee & TV?

Damon Albarn in November 2020, shortly before the finger-severing incident

Damon Albarn severed his finger while making pesto

Blur: Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn, Alex James and Dave Rowntree; and the Oasis line-up that recorded Roll With It: Alan White, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Liam Gallagher, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan and Noel Gallagher.

Blur Vs Oasis: The true story of the Battle Of Britpop

Oasis

Blur in 2015: Graham Coxon, Alex James, Damon Albarn and Dave Rowntree

How much of a Blur fan are you?

Quizzes