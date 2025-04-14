Alex James is "delighted for the Gallaghers" ahead of Oasis reunion dates

Blur bassist Alex James and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur bassist has spoken out about his former Britpop rivals and reflected on what it meant for him to bury the hatchet with his own band.

Alex James is "delighted" for the Gallaghers as they prepare for their Oasis reunion.

Liam and Noel Gallagher shocked the nation when they announced they'd be getting the legendary Manchester band band together and embarking on live dates for 2025.

Though Alex James has previously said he hasn't got a ticket for Oasis Live '25, the Blur bassist has explained why thrilled for his former Britpop rivals.

"It's wonderful," he said to The Sun of the brothers' first shows together in 16 years. "It's awful that most bands end up hating each other."From Blur’s point of view, huge parts of how I feel every day... the fact there was a reconciliation and we’re all on good terms again... because when something is such a big defining part of your life you don’t want to be exiled from it. It was great for Blur and I'm delighted for the Gallaghers".

The bassist-turned-cheese farmer and the Big Feastival founder spoke to The Chris Moyles Show last year and admitted that he's not sure he'll be attending, but is glad the band waited until Blur's own reunion dates had wrapped up in 2024.

"Look, it was very good manners that they waited until we got all our junk out the way," he joked to Chris Moyles.

When asked if he thought the Blur's reunion inspired Oasis, he responded: "Well, I’m always reading terrible statistics about marriages ending in divorce [...] The statistics for bands ending it and everyone hating each other – it’s hard to think of a band that doesn’t."

The Parklife rocker added: "And they’re brothers as well, you know? I genuinely am delighted, and genuinely won’t be going.”

Alex James is grateful for Blur reuniting!

Alex James isn't the only artist from the era that's opined about Oasis' upcoming live dates and what it will mean for their fans.

Robbie Williams, who was also known for his long-running feud with the brothers in the 90s, has said he believes that Oasis Live '25 will be "nostalgia on steroids" and good for the morale of the country.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Angels singer gushed: “Liam’s voice is peerless. And he was, and is the voice of a generation. So I think that for British people – and Manchester – it will be a very important moment. Hopefully it’ll be healing for the lads too.”

The Millennium singer went on: “Entertainment, at its best, is liberation. And what I want to do with my gigs is take people on the journey and make them forget about their own lives for a bit. And the great thing about the Oasis reunion is they will facilitate that for people.

“But not only that, it will be nostalgia on steroids, and remind us who we were, what we were, how we felt and what we wanted.”

