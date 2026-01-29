Blur's Alex James says it's "impossible not to like" Liam Gallagher

Blur's Alex James and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News, Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News

The Blur bassist has talked about his feelings on the Oasis frontman, who he finds "very charming".

Alex James has praised Liam Gallagher's personality, describing him as "very charming".

The Blur bassist was branded a "fat boy" by the Oasis frontman back in 2000, but he admits he can't ever be mad at the Manchester rocker.

Quizzed if he and Liam are on good terms now, the Song 2 rocker told The Sun: "Certainly from my point of view.

"Liam is f****** fantastic, he's got an incredible voice.

"Even when he was calling me fatty, or fat boy, I couldn't help but like him. It's impossible not to. He is very charming."

It's just as well that Alex James speaks so fondly of his former Britpop rival because it appears that Liam Gallagher has confirmed his plans to move to the Cotswolds.

James - who famously quit the rock 'n 'roll lifestyle to become a cheese farmer in Chipping Norton and hosts his culinary festival Big Feastival in the Costwolds too - might get the opportunity to bump into Liam sooner rather than later as he's confirmed he's heading down the the affluent area.

Taking to X this week, Gallagher wrote: "To all the BEAUTIFUL people from the cotswolds I come in peace you won’t even know I’m there I’m not like all those divvy celebrities who like to show off I’m LO FI as you were LG x".

To all the BEAUTIFUL people from the cotswolds I come in peace you won’t even know I’m there I’m not like all those divvy celebrities who like to show off I’m LO FI as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 24, 2026

Alex James has previously been very positive about the prospect of Liam being in the Costwolds and when previously asked about the possibility of the rocker buying a Country House nearby, he told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: “I was delighted to hear that.”

Quizzed what advice he’d give the Manchester rocker if he wanted to go into farming, he said: “I hope he does take the plunge, but farms are the nearest thing there is to a natural habitat for the rock gentleman.

"I don’t think anyone ever bought a farm and said, ‘Oh no’.”

Speaking of his own country lifestyle, the Parklife rocker joked: “It’s just a walking, living, breathing cliché I’m afraid.

"There’s no escape.”

Alex James on trying to keep the Blur reunion a secret!

