Alex James found it "tricky" to learn Oasis anthem Wonderwall

Alex James with Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher inset. Picture: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns/Getty, Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur bassist spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about taking Britpop Classical on tour and why it's actually "tricky" to learn the bass parts to the Oasis classic.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alex James revealed he found it hard to learn the bass part to Wonderwall.

The Blur bassist launched Britpop Classical at his Big Feastival festival -which sees Britpop classics presented with a full band and orchestra - and now they've shared their plans to take the collective on tour.

However, the rocker-turned-cheese farmer admitted that some of the iconic songs of the era are harder than you'd think, such as the 1995 Oasis classic.

"You know I bumped into [Oasis bassist] Andy Bell the other week, he revealed on The Chris Moyles Show. "And I said, 'you know I've been doing Britpop Classical and playing Oasis and like Wonderwall has got an amazing... It's so groovy. So groovy and tricky. Honestly it took me hours to nail that one.' And he said, 'Mate, I had to get the stems!'

Read more:

He went on: "So it was actually like giving some patient studies to these songs. It's like Christmas carols. They're just into my consciousness so deep."

Speaking about the impact of the songs from the Britpop era, James mused: "These songs somehow seem to mean more now than they did when they were written and released. And you know, my kids kind of love Blur and Oasis and The Verve."

Watch our full interview with Alex James below:

Alex James on Britpop's meaningful resurgence!

Alex James' Britpop Classical - which kicks off at London's Royal Albert Hall on 11th March 2026 - will feature a full orchestra, band and live vocalists, including guest slots from the likes of Phil Daniels, Saffron from Republica and Reef's Gary Stringer.

The groundbreaking live show will also visit major venues at the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Sheffield.

The tour will also include epic summer dates at the likes of Margate Dreamland, Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax and Latitude Festival 2026.

Alex James' Britpop Classical 2026 tour poster. Picture: Press

Alex James said of the dates: “Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids' generation too. Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

Tickets are on sale now. Visit britpopclassical.com for more.

Read more: