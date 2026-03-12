Alex James cried when playing this Radiohead song with Britpop Classical...

Blur bassist Alex James and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News, PA Images/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur bassist revealed he knew that Britpop Classical could work when the hit single from the fellow 90s band moved him to tears.

Alex James has revealed that performing Radiohead's Creep made him cry.

The Blur bassist, who kicked off his Britpop Classical dates last night (11th March) - is putting a twist on the biggest hits of the '90s with an orchestra and revealed he first realised the concept could work during a rehearsal of the 1992 single.

“The moment I knew it was all going to work was the one rehearsal ahead of Feastival," he told NME. "I was cacking it, I really didn’t know if it was going to work or not. We did Creep by Radiohead and I noticed I was crying halfway through. It’s so emotive.”

Speaking of music from the era in general, he said: "The songs mean more to people now than they did when they came out. They’ve matured like fine wine. Singing any of them in the shower would give you goosebumps… so when you add all the majesty of a symphony orchestra, it’s overwhelming."

James may have been moved to tears by Creep, but he found other classic songs from the Britpop era difficult for other reasons.

Back in 2025, the rocker-turned-cheese farmer admitted that he found Oasis classic Wonderwall "tricky" to learn.

"You know I bumped into [Oasis bassist] Andy Bell the other week, he revealed on The Chris Moyles Show. "And I said, 'you know I've been doing Britpop Classical and playing Oasis and like Wonderwall has got an amazing... It's so groovy. So groovy and tricky. Honestly it took me hours to nail that one.' And he said, 'Mate, I had to get the stems!'

He went on: "So it was actually like giving some patient studies to these songs. It's like Christmas carols. They're just into my consciousness so deep."

Watch our full interview with Alex James below:

Alex James on Britpop's meaningful resurgence!

See Alex James' Britpop Classical's 2026 UK tour dates:

11 March – London Royal Albert Hall

12 March – Birmingham Symphony Hall

14 March – Manchester O2 Apollo

15 March – Brighton Centre

17 March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

18 March – Newcastle O2 City Hall

19 March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

21 March – Sheffield City Hall

13 June – Southampton Guildhall Square

18 June – Lincoln Castle

17 July – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

19 July – Halifax Piece Hall

24 July – Margate Dreamland

26 July – Latitude Festival

Alex James Presents Britpop Classical!

