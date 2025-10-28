Blur's Alex James announces Britpop Classical 2026 UK tour
28 October 2025, 12:14 | Updated: 28 October 2025, 12:17
The Blur bassist will take the experience on the road for the first time next year.
Alex James has announced Britpop Classical's first ever tour.
The Blur bassist first introduced the collective, which blends songs from the iconic 90s era with orchestral arrangements at his Big Feastival event, and now they've shared their plans to take it on the stage.
Alex James' groundbreaking live show - which kicks off at London's Royal Albert Hall on 11th March 2026 - will feature a full orchestra, band and live vocalists, including guest slots from the likes of Phil Daniels, Saffron from Republica and Reef's Gary Stringer.
The tour will also visit major venues at the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Sheffield.
The tour will also include epic summer dates at the likes of Margate Dreamland, Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax and Latitude Festival 2026.
Tickets will go on general sale this Friday 31st October from 12pm GMT, with several presales taking place beforehand.
Alex James said of the dates: “Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids' generation too. Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”
Alex James' Britpop Classical's 2026 UK tour dates:
- 11 March – London Royal Albert Hall
- 12 March – Birmingham Symphony Hall
- 14 March – Manchester O2 Apollo
- 15 March – Brighton Centre
- 17 March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- 18 March – Newcastle O2 City Hall
- 19 March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- 21 March – Sheffield City Hall
- 13 June – Southampton Guildhall Square
- 18 June – Lincoln Castle
- 28 June – Llangollen Pavilion
- 17 July – Scarborough Open Air Theatre
- 19 July – Halifax Piece Hall
- 24 July – Margate Dreamland
- 26 July – Latitude Festival
How to buy tickets for Britpop Classical's 2026 dates:
- Artist & O2 Priority Pre-Sale: Wednesday 29th October, 9am GMT.
- Promoter & Venue Pre-Sales: Thursday 30th October, 9am GMT.
- General On Sale: Friday 31st October, 12pm GMT.
- Visit britpopclassical.com for the full dates and to buy tickets.
Watch Britpop Classical perform on The Chris Moyles Show's Massive Decade Tour earlier this year.
Alex James Presents Britpop Classical!
