Blur's Alex James announces Britpop Classical 2026 UK tour

Blur bassist Alex James will go on tour with Britpop Classical. Picture: Oliver Dixon

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur bassist will take the experience on the road for the first time next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alex James has announced Britpop Classical's first ever tour.

The Blur bassist first introduced the collective, which blends songs from the iconic 90s era with orchestral arrangements at his Big Feastival event, and now they've shared their plans to take it on the stage.

Alex James' groundbreaking live show - which kicks off at London's Royal Albert Hall on 11th March 2026 - will feature a full orchestra, band and live vocalists, including guest slots from the likes of Phil Daniels, Saffron from Republica and Reef's Gary Stringer.

The tour will also visit major venues at the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, Brighton, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Sheffield.

The tour will also include epic summer dates at the likes of Margate Dreamland, Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax and Latitude Festival 2026.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday 31st October from 12pm GMT, with several presales taking place beforehand.

Alex James' Britpop Classical 2026 tour poster. Picture: Press

Alex James said of the dates: “Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids' generation too. Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

Read more:

Alex James' Britpop Classical's 2026 UK tour dates:

11 March – London Royal Albert Hall

12 March – Birmingham Symphony Hall

14 March – Manchester O2 Apollo

15 March – Brighton Centre

17 March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

18 March – Newcastle O2 City Hall

19 March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

21 March – Sheffield City Hall

13 June – Southampton Guildhall Square

18 June – Lincoln Castle

28 June – Llangollen Pavilion

17 July – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

19 July – Halifax Piece Hall

24 July – Margate Dreamland

26 July – Latitude Festival

How to buy tickets for Britpop Classical's 2026 dates:

Artist & O2 Priority Pre-Sale: Wednesday 29th October, 9am GMT.

Wednesday 29th October, 9am GMT. Promoter & Venue Pre-Sales: Thursday 30th October, 9am GMT.

Thursday 30th October, 9am GMT. General On Sale: Friday 31st October, 12pm GMT.

Friday 31st October, 12pm GMT. Visit britpopclassical.com for the full dates and to buy tickets.

Watch Britpop Classical perform on The Chris Moyles Show's Massive Decade Tour earlier this year.

Alex James Presents Britpop Classical!

Read more: