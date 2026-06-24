Alex James says Blur "need to let Oasis get their stuff out of the way" before they consider return

Alex James doesn't want to poke the Oasis "hornets nest"!

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur bassist and Big Feastival founder has talked about the possibility of another Blur reunion and joked about their former Britpop rivals.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alex James has talked about the possibility of another Blur reunion.

The Britpop bassist and cheese farmer appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week, where he was quizzed about the band's activity in the light of watching Gorillaz at Tottenham Hotspurs on Saturday (20th June).

When Moyles remarked that Blur's still "ticking along," James noted of their reunion and their mammoth Wembley dates: "That was a long time ago now, [in] 2023".

He joked: “I think we need to let Oasis get their stuff out of the way before we even sort of countenance [another reunion]."

When the Radio X presenter jokingly suggested that Blur should have actually headlined Knebworth on this year to mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis' 1996 shows, the bassist referenced the band's '90s rivalry and replied: "No, no. Honestly, honestly, I don’t want to poke that hornet’s nest again, trust me!”

Read more:

The Big Feastival founder's comments came after he praised the animated band's performance at the North London football ground and revealed it reminded him of the the final scenes in 2016 musical film La La Land.

"I came in with one of the twins, Galileo, to see Albarn at Spurs," he told Moyles. "[Gorillaz] absolutely smashed it."

He joked: "There was a lot of Arsenal fans there saying it was the first time the stadium's been full," adding: "Going to see Gorillaz is like, it's - have you seen La La Land? You know the bit at the end of La La Land where they're both kind of living their dream, but they're not together anymore."

"But I guess, Blur's got a happy ending," he added. "'Cause we do kind of occasionally [get back together]."

The show itself saw Gorillaz play a career-spanning milestone set at the stadium, which consisted of an epic 30 songs and special appearances from the likes of Johnny Marr, Sparks, Little Simz, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder, Kano, Anoushka Shankar, Bootie Brown, Trueno, Yasiin Bey, De La Soul's Posdnuos and more.

Shaun Ryder performs DARE with Gorillaz at Tottenham Hotspurs

Gorillaz's setlist at Tottenham Hotspurs on Saturday 20th June:

The Mountain (with Anoushka Shankar) The Happy Dictator (with Sparks) Tranz Tomorrow Comes Today 19-2000 Rhinestone Eyes Saturnz Barz (with Popcaan) The Moon Cave (with Asha Puthli) (and Black Thought and Anoushka Shankar) El Mañana Empire Ants (with Yukimi) (Tour debut) With Love to an Ex (with Moonchild Sanelly) Casablanca(with Johnny Marr) (and Paul Simonon; with “The Hardest Thing”) Delirium Andromeda Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara) Stylo (with Yasiin Bey) Damascus(with Yasiin Bey) (and Omar Souleyman) Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown) Garage Palace (with Little Simz) White Flag (with Bashy) (and Kano and the Syrian National Orchestra of Arabic Music; Tour debut) The Shadowy Light (with Gruff Rhys) (and Zanai Bhosle) The Sad God (with Black Thought) (and Anoushka Shankar)

Encore:

23. Cloud of Unknowing

24. Plastic Beach (with Johnny Marr) (and Paul Simonon; Tour debut)

25. On Melancholy Hill

26. Orange County (with Kara Jackson) (and Anoushka Shankar)

27. The Manifesto (with Trueno)

28. DARE (with Shaun Ryder) (and Roses Gabor)

29. Feel Good Inc. (with Posdnuos)

30. Clint Eastwood

Albarn and co have now will now continue their European shows with a show at Croatia's Inmusic festival tonight (23rd June, before moving onto Release at Athens, Greece on Thursday (25th June).

Meanwhile, Alex James' Britpop Classical kicked off at London's Royal Albert Hall in March and returns for dates this summer with stops at Halifax's The Piece Hall and Latitude Festival 2026.

Visit britpopclassical.com for the remainder of the dates and to buy tickets.

Alex James Presents Britpop Classical!

Read more: