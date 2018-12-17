VIDEO: Blossoms have an unofficial bet on this very touchy subject...

The Charlemagne five-piece revealed their healthy hair-based competition to Radio X's Gordon Smart.

Blossoms are a young band with their whole careers ahead of them.

With two albums down and a third in the works, the only way is up for the Stockport five-piece who recently announced a huge hometown gig at Stockport F.C's Edgeley Park Stadium next year.

But do they have any concerns?

Ahead of their headline show at The O2, Brixton, Joe frontman Tom Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan revealed to Radio X's Gordon Smart that the boys have an unofficial wager on who will lose their hair first.

Watch our video to find out more above.

Blossoms frontman Tom Odgen reveals his hairline in the Radio X studio. Picture: Radio X

When Gordon suggested the follicly-gifted rockers have a band bet to who goes bald first, drummer Joe replied: "There's frequent conversations."

"But I don't know how far," interjected frontman Tom. "There's said people...There's conversations, let's just say that".

Watch Blossoms translate northern slang in our video: