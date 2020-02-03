Tonight is Blossoms Night on Radio X

3 February 2020, 11:33 | Updated: 3 February 2020, 11:53

Blossoms 2020
Blossoms 2020. Picture: Press

The Stockport band celebrate the release of their album Foolish Loving Spaces by joining Radio X LIVE on Monday 3 February.

Blossoms have released their third studio album Foolish Loving Spaces, and to mark the occasion, they're heading to Radio X on Monday 3 February for a live session, chat and more.

Blossoms - Foolish Loving Spaces
Blossoms - Foolish Loving Spaces. Picture: Press

From 8pm on the Radio X Evening Show, the band will be performing old and new tracks LIVE in the studio, plus chatting to Gordon Smart about the new album and their busy year ahead.

From 9pm, the band will be taking the most trusted man in music, John Kennedy, through the album track by track, giving Radio X a look under the hood at what makes Blossoms tick.

Blossoms Night on Radio X kicks off at 8pm on Monday 3 February.

