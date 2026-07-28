Blossoms to mark 10th anniversary of debut album with intimate Manchester show

Tom Ogden of Blossoms performs live on stage at the Tramlines Festival in Sheffield in 2021. Picture: SOPA Images/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport five-piece will return to the Manchester Deaf Institute for a special homecoming show which will see them play their self-titled debut in full.

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Blossoms have announced a one-off intimate homecoming show next month.

The Stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - will mark a decade of their 2016 self-titled debut with an intimate show at The Deaf Institute in Manchester.

The special gig, which takes place on Wednesday 5th August, will see the band play the UK number one album in full, with the performance recorded and released as part of an exclusive double CD edition of the band's forthcoming album, Songs From The Wedding Cake—out on 2nd October and available to pre-order here.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 31st July from 9.30am and a pre-sale for fans who pre-order the new album, takes place the day before on Thursday 30th July from 9.30am.

The band previously announced their plans to support their sixth studio album with tour dates this year - which will mark their biggest headline shows to date and includes a stop at London's Alexandra Palace and two mammoth homecoming shows at Manchester Co-op Live.

Do to phenomenal demand, the band also added a second Manchester date in December to their string of shows, which will see them joined by special guests The Royston Club.

Visit blossomsband.co.uk for the full details and buy tickets here.

Blossoms UK tour dates. Picture: Press

See the full dates and find out more about the band's new record below....

See Blossoms' UK arena tour for 2026:

Thu 26 Nov — Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Fri 27 Nov — London, Alexandra Palace

Sat 28 Nov — Manchester, Co-op Live

Fri 4 Dec — Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sat 5 Dec — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Friday 11th December - Manchester, Co-op Live - NEW DATE ADDED

Blossoms in 2026. Picture: Press

So far, the band have shared two cuts from the record; Joke About Divorce, and Meet Me In Love, which sees Love Island host Maya Jama star in its music video.

Watch the Tom Ogden-directed visuals, which sees the return of Welsh actor Callum Scott Howells who starred as the narrator in the video for their previous single, below:

Blossoms - Meet Me In Love

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"Meet Me In Love was written on a songwriting trip to the Lake District with Natalie Findlay and Jules Apollinaire," said their frontman of the single. " s often happens, it was the last day and we’d pretty much accepted that there probably weren’t any more songs left to write. We started messing around with a simple two chord disco groove and, within a couple of hours, the whole thing seemed to fall into place.

"It’s one of those songs that felt exciting from the moment it arrived. I remember driving home from the Lakes listening to the demo on repeat for most of the journey. We later finished the recording with Shawn Lee at Tilehouse Studios, tracking live to tape, but a lot of what made us fall in love with the song in the first place came from that original demo, so plenty of those parts survived onto the final record."

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The album's title takes its name from a Stockport nickname for the town’s iconic Victorian town hall - where Tom got married.

Songs From The Wedding Cake was as recorded at Tilehouse Studios with producer Shawn Lee - known internationally as one half of London duo Young Gun Silver Fox. The collaboration came about through an unlikely connection between Lee and guitarist Josh Dewhurst.

"I was hooked by the way [Young Gun Silver Fox] sounded; they had this 70s style Steely Dan thing going on. But it turned out he was email friends with Josh [Dewhurst] because he grew up playing the video game Bully and Shawn did the soundtrack to it. Josh has always said that was one of his main influences for getting into music, so he dropped him a message and it went from there.”

Recording on tape, Lee’s instinct for warmth and spontaneity proved the perfect complement to Ogden’s songwriting.

"Shawn was very chilled and he's up for letting everyone try new approaches. Working with him was a joy and he got the influences I was pulling from, even artists like Kid Creole and the funkier side of Blossoms. Shawn comes from that world and encouraged us to lean into it.”

Songs From The Wedding Cake is released on 2nd October 2026. Pre-order the album at blossomsband.co.uk.

Blossoms' Songs From The Wedding Cake album. Picture: Press

Blossoms' Songs From The Wedding Cake album tracklist:

1. Joke About Divorce

2. Husband

3. Meet Me In Love

4. The Kardashians

5. Additional Driver (Feat. Declan McKenna)

6. Fall Into You

7. Guts

8. Uma Thurman

9. Where Have You Been My Whole Life?

10. The Deep End

Blossoms - Joke About Divorce

Songs From The Wedding Cake follows Blossoms (2016), Cool Like You (2018), Foolish Loving Spaces (2020) and Ribbon Around the Bomb (2022) and Gary (2024).

Blossoms at Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda

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