Blossoms: Raise The Roof Manchester gig is a "no brainer"

Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan have discussed the importance of tackling homelessness, and the charity gig which will see them support the Courteeners.

Blossoms have talked about their upcoming slot at Raise The Roof in Manchester.

The charity gig, which will take place on Friday 24 May, will see local heroes including the Stockport five-piece come together to raise money and awareness in order to tackle homelessness in the city.

Speaking to Chris Moyles about the gig, frontman Tom Ogden said: "They've already housed 300 people since November."

Drummer Joe Donovan added: "When you get asked to do anything like that, it's a no brainer."

Courteeners will headline the show, joined by the I Can't Stand It outfit, Manchester grime star Bugzy Malone, Lisa Stansfield and John Cooper-Clarke.

Talking about using a music event such to fundraise, Ogden mused: "Something like this makes it easier for people who are on the fringes who wouldn't know what to do (to tackle homelessness)."It makes it accessible and you know it's going to a good cause."

Raise The Roof, which takes place at the O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester in Stretford, will be hosted by Radio X's Sunta Templeton.

Find out how to apply for tickets to Raise The Roof below.

Courteeners headline #RaiseTheRoofGM @O2VicWarehouse Manchester on Fri 24 May also feat. @BlossomsBand @TheBugzyMalone @lisajstansfield @official_jcc. To apply for 2 tickets text RAISE to 84988 by 12pm on 3rd May. Each text carries a £10 voluntary donation https://t.co/Gv3Hjv4CRB pic.twitter.com/qgSQwYudAo — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) April 10, 2019

How to apply for tickets to Raise The Roof

To apply for a pair of tickets to the show, fans are being asked to text RAISE to 84988.

Applications will close at noon on Friday 3 May.

A voluntary donation of £10 from every text goes straight to the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity supporting A Bed Every Night.

Standard network rates apply, you need to be 16 or over and have the bill payer’s permission to enter.

Those attending the concert need to be 16 or over.

To opt out of donating text CANCEL within 30 minutes.

For full terms & conditions and any questions about the ballot, visit the official website at www.raisetheroofgm.co.uk



Watch Courteeners frontman Liam Fray and Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham talk about the event: