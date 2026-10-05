Blossoms on marriage, Mani and the stories behind their new album

Blossoms - Songs From The Wedding Cake | X-Posure Album Playback

Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan take Radio X's John Kennedy through Blossoms' sixth studio album Songs From The Wedding Cake, going through the record's lyrics track by track.

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Blossoms have returned with their sixth studio album Songs From The Wedding Cake - and it's something of a concept album, with the band examining the themes of marriage, personal relationships and moments from everyday life.

Singer Tom Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan joined Radio X's John Kennedy to take him through the album track by track, explaining how they enlisted support from fellow Stockport songwriter Findlay and a guest appearance from Declan McKenna, which track was written on the day the band heard that Mani of The Stone Roses had died and much more.

We also hear the story of Tom being asked for a selfie while the police pulled him over for a minor car bump near the Manchester Apollo and how Joe's wife's hungover reality TV viewing spawned a song, namely The Kardashians.

Joe Donovan and Tom Ogden take John Kennedy through the new Blossoms album track by track. Picture: Radio X

What does the title Songs From The Wedding Cake mean?

Tom Ogden: The last album Gary was just one word, so I was like, maybe this one should be like something ridiculous and long. I got into [80s band] Kid Creole And The Coconuts, was thinking, maybe we should make a fake band name. 'The Council Chamber' was the original idea, so it'd be like 'Someone Presents Songs From The Council Chamber'. Because got married in a room called the Council Chamber at Stockport Town Hall. But then I thought 'The Council Chamber' is a bit ugly. I googled it and the nickname of Stockport Town Hall is 'The Wedding Cake'.

Blossoms' sixth album Songs From The Wedding Cake. Picture: Press

Joke About Divorce

Tom Ogden: "My wife Katie has made that joke to me, you know like: 'You carry on like that, we're gonna get divorced'! And I obviously threw it in during a genuine argument and she was like, 'That is bang out of order'. I remember just getting my phone and putting, 'I guess this argument's not the place for a joke about divorce'. I thought, at least I'll get a song out of it."

Blossoms - Joke About Divorce

Husband

Tom Ogden: "I got married on the 7th of August 2021, so it's been about five years. This song was more looking inwards of being, you know, emotionally unavailable and stuff like that. There are lines in there, drawing comparisons to the way my dad is, do you know what I mean? I wrote a few lyrics which kind of made sense to me of, like, where I was at, like, emotionally."

Joe Donovan: "We all related to it. Like, I got married last year, Myles is engaged. I mean, all the rest of us are in relationships. [to Tom] That's the great thing about your songwriting. It's really personal to you and something you obviously draw from, but it's something that everyone can relate to."

Blossoms - Husband

Meet Me In Love

Tom Ogden: "We worked with Natalie Findlay and her songwriting partner Jules Apollinaire."

Joe Donovan: "Jules is just this like really cool eccentric French guy. We've always been a massive fan of Natalie. She's from Stockport, and we've just always bumped into her."

Tom Ogden: "Once we had like the chords and the groove and I was going, 'Give me your love, uh-huh'. Nat misheard it and went, 'Are you saying meet me in love?' I was like, no... but we should. We Googled it and found no one's got a song called Meet Me in Love!"

Blossoms - Meet Me In Love

The Kardashians

Tom Ogden: "We'd played a gig in Japan just after New Year. The gig was on like the 4th of January or something, but me and [my wife] Katie went out early and we had New Year's Eve in Tokyo. We went to a karaoke bar and got really drunk. The next day she was so, so hungover. She just wanted like some comfort trash TV, basically easy watching. So she put The Kardashians on her iPad or whatever, and it made her cry because she was so hungover. And I thought, well, that's interesting because It's not something you would associate as being like really in-depth, deep television or like cinema. It's not something you would really cry at, but something got her."

Additional Driver

Tom Ogden: "Katie got a new car, and I only passed my test like 3 years ago. She got a new car and she put me on the insurance, and then I had a bump in it, which is where this song ended up coming from. It happened outside the Manchester Apollo and there was a gig going on, it was like 6 o'clock or something. The police pulled us over and said like, none of you are in trouble, we just want to make sure you're insured, basically. A guy then stopped me for a selfie in front of the police. I was like, this is ridiculous. This is like a fever dream. So that all went in the song as well."

Blossoms - Additional Driver (feat. Declan McKenna)

Fall Into You

Tom Ogden: "I remember the approach to the lyrics. I got really into Geese and Cameron Winter, and I love that Love Takes Miles song. I liked the sentiment of 'you've got to work'. It's like effort, you know what I mean?

Joe Donovan: "There's a lot of emphasis on like first love, love at first sight and all that, so it's quite nice to see the opposite side."

Blossoms performing at Radio X Is Ten in Manchester, November 2025. Picture: Matt Crossick/Radio X

Guts

Joe Donovan: "This was written on the day that Mani died. I remember sitting behind the kit and weirdly, because we had the groove going and Charlie's bass is kind of influenced by Mani's bass playing. He was doing this thing and the news literally came through and we were like, this is weird. We were proper taken aback by it."

Tom Ogden: "I had the line in my phone, 'I wish I had your guts'. My wife Katie's kind of gutsy. She's not scared of anything really, she's kind of fearless in her approach to many situations, whereas I overthink everything."

Uma Thurman

Tom Ogden: "I was your best man at your wedding."

Joe Donovan: "You were."

Tom Ogden: "I knew I was gonna do a song for the speech. The line that says, such a big heart for such a small woman, I was gonna take the mick because Joe's quite small. You've got to kind of rip someone in the speech, haven't you? So I was going to say such a big heart for such a small person, taller than Tom Cruise but not quite Uma Thurman. I sat with it for a bit and then I thought, this is too good to be a best man speech."

Where Have You Been My Whole Life?

Tom Ogden: "This was one of the ones that I didn't feel like I was like changing the kind of the way I've written songs or anything like that. There was no new approach as such. think I described it as like 4-4-2 Blossoms."

Joe Donovan: "This is one where if you're a big fan of the band, you'd really like this song. It sort of fits in the world like Blown Rose."

The Deep End

Tom Ogden: "When I wrote it, it felt like a last track on the album kind of vibe. I love that tune."

Joe Donovan: "We'd done it on the earlier albums where we'd like used to end with either Tom on the acoustic or a piano. But we thought it'd be cool to do one that was with all of us doing that sort of ballady thing."