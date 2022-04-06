Blossoms announce Ribbon Around The Bomb film and premiere

Blossoms have announced the details of a new film based around their upcoming album. Picture: Madeleine Penfold/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport five-piece have announced a film and a special premiere to accompany the release of their fourth studio album of the same name.

Blossoms have announced a new film based around their upcoming album Ribbon Around The Bomb.

The Stockport band's fourth record will be released on 29th of April and the film of the same name will be celebrated with a special premiere event and a performance from the band in their hometown.

Tom Ogden and co will head down to their hometown for the premiere at Stockport's Plaza on 3rd May 2022, after which they will play the new album in full.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Thursday 7th April from 10 BST on Blossoms' website.

Watch the trailer for Ribbon Around The Bomb, which is directed by Arctic Monkeys‘ Creative Director, Edwin Burdis.

Speaking about the film, Blossoms’ Tom Ogden says: "What a joy it was making this film with Edwin Burdis. It was also great to work with my cousin Daniel Rigby, a BAFTA award winning actor, who brilliantly plays ‘The Writer’ who is trying to put on his new play ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’. Edwin’s unique style and vision really took the film to surreal corners, using editing techniques I’ve never come across before! The outcome is a quirky, dream-like film that we absolutely love".

Meanwhile, Blossoms recently shared their new single, The Sulking Poet, which is our Radio X Record of The Week and frontman Tom Ogden explained how the song was inspired by a description he read of himself on a fan page.

"The title actually comes from a Blossoms fan page that referred to me as "the sulking poet", which I thought was funny, so I put it in a tune."

Tom also says of the title: "I have been told that I need to smile more from time to time. This song touches on the imposter syndrome I’ve sometimes felt in the past. How did I get here? Do I deserve it? Should I be enjoying myself more?’

Blossoms - Ribbon Around The Bomb track list:

The Writer’s Theme Ode To NYC Ribbon Around The Bomb The Sulking Poet Born Wild The Writer Everything About You Care For Cinerama Holy Days Edith Machinist Visions The Last Chapter

After the release of their e new album, Blossoms will head out on a tour of live dates, which include a slot supporting The Killers and an appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

