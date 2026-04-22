Blossoms return with new single Joke About Divorce with video featuring Callum Scott Howells & Rick Astley

Blossoms have made their return with a new single. Picture: Press

The Stockport five piece are back with new material and their first slice of new music since their 2024 album Gary with a video, which includes a cameo from the Welsh actor and the 80s legend.

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Blossoms are back with a brand new single and its kooky accompanying video.

Joke About Divorce sees the Stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - tackle the subject of a lover's tiff.

The retro-sounding single expands on the band's sound, while its whimsical video features a cameo from It's A Sin actor Callum Scott Howells and Never Gonna Give You Up singer Rick Astley, who also sings on part of the track.

Watch the Odgen-directed and edited official video for Joke About Divorce here:

Blossoms - Joke About Divorce

The frontman said the inspiration behind the single: "During every argument, no matter how big or small, there’s always that moment where humour could completely disarm you both and diffuse the whole thing."

He added: “On this occasion, I thought joking about divorce would do exactly that… I just got the timing completely wrong. Instead, it made things worse, and that moment ended up immortalised in a three-and-a-half-minute pop song.”

The new music marks the first official release since the band's fifth album and fourth UK number one record Gary. Their 2024 studio release - which included the album's title track, What Can I Say After I'm Sorry? and Perfect Me - followed Blossoms (2016), Cool Like You (2018), Foolish Loving Spaces (2020) and Ribbon Around the Bomb (2022).

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Last year saw Blossoms help celebrate Radio X's 10th anniversary with a special homecoming headline performance at the O2 Apollo Manchester.

Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda also saw sets from Circa Waves, Jake Bugg, Hardi-Fi and a special surprise appearance from Courteeners frontman Liam Fray.

Watch Blossoms headline performance below:

Blossoms at Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda

Blossoms, who recently completed their European headline tour, have no major UK plans in the diary just yet, but are set to headline Warrington's Neighbourhood Weekender next month and are set to play ahead of Courteeners' headline set at Sheffield's Tramlines Festival.

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