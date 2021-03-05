See Blossoms rescheduled 2021 UK dates

Blossoms. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport five-piece have announced new dates for their gigs this year. Find out when they are and if it's still possible to get tickets.

Blossoms have announced newly rescheduled dates for their UK tour.

The Stockport outfit - made up of Tom Ogden, Charlie SaltB, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock- were originally set to tour their Foolish Loving Spaces album back in 2020, but were forced to cancel their dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the Your Girlfriend rockers will play hits from across their three albums in gigs that will include three dates at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town and a homecoming date at Manchester's AO Arena.

We’re sorry to have to once again move our forthcoming UK tour, however, following the recent government announcement we’re excited to be able to reschedule the shows into August/September 2021.All tickets remain valid & we can’t wait to see you all then x https://t.co/P8XBKwlsng pic.twitter.com/hubWndemTB — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) March 4, 2021

Blossoms said of the news: "We’re very sorry to have to once again move our forthcoming UK tour dates. However, following last week’s government announcement, we’re very excited to be able to reschedule these shows into August and September 2021. All of your tickets will remain valid for these new dates and we can’t wait to see & perform for you later this year x."

See Blossoms rescheduled UK dates for 2021:

Mon 30 Aug 2021 - Hull Bonus Arena

Tue 31 Aug 2021 - Glasgow O2 Academy

Thu 02 Sep 2021 - Lincoln Engine Shed

Fri 03 Sep 2021 - Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Sat 04 Sep 2021 - Birmingham O2 Academy

Tue 07 Sep 2021 - Cambridge Junction

Thu 09 Sep 2021 - Leeds O2 Academy

Sat 11 Sep 2021 - Newcastle O2 Academy

Mon 13 Sep 2021 - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tue 14 Sep 2021 - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Wed 15 Sep 2021 - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri 17 Sep 2021 - Leicester O2 Academy

Sat 18 Sep 2021 - Manchester AO Arena