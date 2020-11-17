Blossoms announce O2 Academy Brixton live stream gig

17 November 2020, 12:25 | Updated: 17 November 2020, 12:36

Blossoms Perform At The Olympia Theatre, Dublin in 2020
Blossoms Perform At The Olympia Theatre, Dublin in 2020. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns

The Stockport five-piece will broadcast their show live from the iconic South London venue on Thursday 3 December. Find out more here.

Blossoms have announced a special live stream gig at the O2 Brixton Academy.

The band - comprised of Tom Ogden, Joe Donavan, Josh Dewhurst, Charlie Salt and Myles Kellock - are set to play the very special 360 show via MelodyVR on Thursday 3 December 2020 from 8:30-9:30pm GMT.

The gig will mark the band's first return to the South London venue since their sold out 2018 Cool Like You tour.

Tickets are on sale now.

Watch them announce the gig here:

The band said of the news: "We’re really excited to be coming back to play live at O2 Academy Brixton and also making our MelodyVR debut. It’s been so long since we’ve played live and we can’t wait to perform for you all at home."

Meanwhile, Blossoms released their festive double-A side single, Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose) and It's Going To Be A Cold Winter last week.

Listen to Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose) below:

Last week also saw them announce the details of a full length documentary, Back To Stockport, while sharing its accompanying trailer.

Watch it here:

Directed by their long-term collaborator Charlie Watts, the film will follow the band on the build up to their headline homecoming show at the 15,000 capacity Edgeley Park stadium on 22nd June 2019.

Back To Stockport is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

