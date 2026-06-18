Blossoms announce new album Songs From The Wedding Cake & UK tour dates for 2026

Blossoms have announced their new album and their biggest tour to date. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport five-piece have shared the details of their sixth studio album with help from James Buckley and their biggest headline UK tour.

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Blossoms' have announced the details of their sixth studio album and tour dates for 2026.

The Stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - have confirmed the follow-up to 2024's Gary will be titled Songs From The Wedding Cake and released on 2nd October this year.

With it comes the news of a UK tour - the biggest of the band's career - which includes a date at London's Alexandra Palace and a mammoth homecoming show at Manchester Co-op Live.

Tickets for the dates - which will see them joined by special guests Royston Club - go on general sale here on Friday 26th June from 9.30am with the fan pre-sale taking place at the same time on Wednesday 24th June. Fans can access the special pre-sale by pre-ordering the album from blossomsband.co.uk.

See the band's announcement video, which features Inbetweeners star James Buckley:

See the full dates and find out more about the band's new record below....

See Blossoms' UK arena tour for 2026:

Thu 26 Nov — Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Fri 27 Nov — London, Alexandra Palace

Sat 28 Nov — Manchester, Co-op Live

Fri 4 Dec — Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sat 5 Dec — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Blossoms 2026 press image. Picture: Press

So far, the band have shared two cuts from the record; Joke About Divorce, and Meet Me In Love, which sees Maya Jama star in its music video.

Watch the Tom Ogden-directed visualls, which sees the return of Welsh actor Callum Scott Howells who starred as the narrator in the video for their previous single, below:

Blossoms - Meet Me In Love

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"Meet Me In Love was written on a songwriting trip to the Lake District with Natalie Findlay and Jules Apollinaire," said their frontman of the single. " s often happens, it was the last day and we’d pretty much accepted that there probably weren’t any more songs left to write. We started messing around with a simple two chord disco groove and, within a couple of hours, the whole thing seemed to fall into place.

"It’s one of those songs that felt exciting from the moment it arrived. I remember driving home from the Lakes listening to the demo on repeat for most of the journey. We later finished the recording with Shawn Lee at Tilehouse Studios, tracking live to tape, but a lot of what made us fall in love with the song in the first place came from that original demo, so plenty of those parts survived onto the final record."

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The album's title takes its name from a Stockport nickname for the town’s iconic Victorian town hall - where Tom got married.

Songs From The Wedding Cake was as recorded at Tilehouse Studios with producer Shawn Lee - known internationally as one half of London duo Young Gun Silver Fox. The collaboration came about through an unlikely connection between Lee and guitarist Josh Dewhurst.

"I was hooked by the way [Young Gun Silver Fox] sounded; they had this 70s style Steely Dan thing going on. But it turned out he was email friends with Josh [Dewhurst] because he grew up playing the video game Bully and Shawn did the soundtrack to it. Josh has always said that was one of his main influences for getting into music, so he dropped him a message and it went from there.”

Recording on tape, Lee’s instinct for warmth and spontaneity proved the perfect complement to Ogden’s songwriting.

"Shawn was very chilled and he's up for letting everyone try new approaches. Working with him was a joy and he got the influences I was pulling from, even artists like Kid Creole and the funkier side of Blossoms. Shawn comes from that world and encouraged us to lean into it.”

Songs From The Wedding Cake is released on 2nd October 2026. Pre-order the album at blossomsband.co.uk.

Blossoms' Songs From The Wedding Cake album tracklist:

1. Joke About Divorce

2. Husband

3. Meet Me In Love

4. The Kardashians

5. Additional Driver (Feat. Declan McKenna)

6. Fall Into You

7. Guts

8. Uma Therman

9. Where Have You Been My Whole Life?

10. The Deep End

Blossoms - Joke About Divorce

Songs From The Wedding Cake - which follows Blossoms (2016), Cool Like You (2018), Foolish Loving Spaces (2020) and Ribbon Around the Bomb (2022) and Gary (2024) - is released on 2nd OCtober 2026 and is available to pre-order at blossomsband.co.uk.

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