Blossoms announce new album Foolish Loving Spaces and 2020 UK tour

Blossoms in 2019. Picture: Press

Get the details for the Stockport five-piece's Foolish Loving Spaces album and find out how to buy tickets to their UK tour next year.

Blossoms have revealed the details of their third studio album and announced UK tour dates for 2020.

The Stockport band have today announced that the follow up to 2016's Cool Like You will be called Foolish Loving Spaces, and will be released on 31 January 2020.

‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ our brand new album will be released on 31.01.20. Pre-order a signed copy by 4pm Mon 7th Oct at https://t.co/Pa09C7XbFF to qualify for a ticket pre-sale (9am Tues 8th Oct) for our March UK tour dates incl @ManchesterArena & 3 nights at London @O2ForumKTown pic.twitter.com/qrVotN2FvM — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) October 3, 2019

The Your Girlfriend outfit - who consist of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - will take their "band-y" new album on the road with UK and Irish tour dates next year.

These include three dates at the London O2 Forum, Kentish Town and a huge homecoming date at the Manchester Arena.

Special guests on the tour will be The Magic Gang, with FEVER opening on all shows 7 to 17 March, and The Lathums opening 18 to 28 March.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 11 October from Gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Blossoms 2020 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

See Blossoms' 2020 UK Irish Tour Dates:

7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich

8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate

10 March - Rock City, Nottingham

11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield

12 March - Bath Forum, Bath

14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter

15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

17 March - The O2 Forum, London

18 March - The O2 Forum, London

19 March - The O2 Forum, London

21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow

24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds

25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle

27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester

READ MORE: Blossoms tease "bandy" album number three

The band claim that Foolish Loving Spaces is "a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation. It’s inspired by a summer spent listening to [Talking Heads'] Stop Making Sense, [U2's] The Joshua Tree and [Primal Scream's] Screamadelica."

WATCH: Blossoms translate Northern slang

See the Tracklist for Foolish Loving Spaces:

1. If You Think This Is Real Life

2. Your Girlfriend

3. The Keeper

4. My Swimming Brain

5. Sunday Was A Friend Of Mine

6. Oh No (I Think I’m In Love)

7. Romance, Eh?

8. My Vacant Days

9. Falling For Someone

10. Like Gravity