Watch Love Island host Maya Jama star in Blossoms' Meet Me In Love video

Tom Ogden and Maya Jama in Blossoms' latest video. Picture: YouTube/Blossoms

By Jenny Mensah

The TV presenter and Love Island host has joined the Stockport five-piece for their latest video.

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Maya Jama has starred in Blossoms' latest music video.

The TV presenter, broadcaster and Love Island host has joined forces with the Stockport five-piece for the visuals for their new single Meet Me In Love.

The Stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - shared a clip of the promo on their Instagram with the caption: "Huge love to @mayajama for bringing this music video to life. You’re a star… and now, officially, a pop star".

Watch the Tom Ogden-directed video below:

Blossoms - Meet Me In Love

Speaking about the song itself - which was co-written by Findlay and Jules Apollinaire and co-produced by Musician, Producer and DJ Shawn Lee - Blossoms revealed: "Written on the last day of a trip to the Lake District when we thought we’d run out of songs, it quickly became one of our favourites!"

They added: "We love this tune so go and play it LOUD!"

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Meet Me In Love follows the band's previous single Joke About Divorce, which also featured a cameo from It's A Sin actor Callum Scott Howells as their "narrator" and features friend-of-the-band Rick Astley, who also sings on part of the track.

Watch the Odgen-directed and edited official video for the single here:

Blossoms - Joke About Divorce

"During every argument, no matter how big or small, there’s always that moment where humour could completely disarm you both and diffuse the whole thing," said Ogden on the inspiration behind the track.

“On this occasion, I thought joking about divorce would do exactly that… I just got the timing completely wrong. Instead, it made things worse, and that moment ended up immortalised in a three-and-a-half-minute pop song.

Blossoms have made their return with a new single. Picture: Press

Both songs marked the first official release since the band's fifth album and fourth UK number one record Gary. Their 2024 studio release - which included the album's title track, What Can I Say After I'm Sorry? and Perfect Me - followed Blossoms (2016), Cool Like You (2018), Foolish Loving Spaces (2020) and Ribbon Around the Bomb (2022).

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Meanwhile, Blossoms have been added to the bill at Leeds Festival 2026 as special guests.

Sharing their names on an updated lineup at the end of last month, the Charlemagne rockers wrote: "Super excited to announce we'll be special guest for officialrandl at Leeds this August, Friday 28th".

They added: "Can't wait for this one. See you there."

Last year saw Blossoms help celebrate Radio X's 10th anniversary with a special homecoming headline performance at the O2 Apollo Manchester.

Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda also saw sets from Circa Waves, Jake Bugg, Hardi-Fi and a special surprise appearance from Courteeners frontman Liam Fray.

Watch Blossoms headline performance below:

Blossoms at Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda

Blossoms, who recently completed their European headline tour, have no major UK plans in the diary just yet, but recently headlined Warrington's Neighbourhood Weekender and are set to play ahead of Courteeners' headline set at Sheffield's Tramlines Festival.

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