Blossoms and Inhaler announce joint warm-up show in aid of CALM charity

Blossoms and Inhaler have announced a new charity show. Picture: Ewan Ogden, Lewis Evans

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport five-piece and Dublin outfit will play an intimate warm-up gig in Bath to help raise funds for the mental health charity.

Blossoms and Inhaler have announced a joint warm-up charity show this month.

The Gary five-piece and the Dublin rockers are set to play individual sets at Glastonbury Festival 2025 and have announced a special underplay show in said of mental health charity CALM.

The gig will take place in Bath on Thursday 26th June at live music and comedy venue, Komedia, which is an hour's drive away from the world-famous Somerset Festival.

Blossoms said of the news: "We’re excited to be playing at @komedia_bath in aid of @calmzone with our good friends @inhalerdublin."

Tickets will go on sale here this Friday 6th June from 10am BST.

According to Glastonbury Festival 2025's recently released line-up, the band will be able to watch each other's sets as Inhaler are set for a performance on The Other Stage on Friday 27th June at 2.15pm, while Blossoms will return to the Woodsies Stage on the same day at 6pm.

Tom Ogden and co will go on to finish their July summer dates at TK Maxx presents Derby Summer and TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre, before playing supporting sets for Stereophonics' Stadium Anthems tour.

Meanwhile, Elijah Hewson and co will continue to celebrate their Open Wild album with live dates in Europe, before returning to the UK to support Blossoms in Scarborough and heading to Glasgow for a set at TRNSMT Festival 2025.

The A Question of You outfit will then head to North America for dates in New York, Atlanta, Ohio, Chicago and more.

This October will also see the Irish rockers play a very special set of UK shows, with their biggest UK show to date at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena and a gig at London's Royal Albert Hall.

CALM is a suicide prevention charity, which provides "life-saving services, information and advice to help anyone struggling with life navigate the issues that can make us feel miserable."

