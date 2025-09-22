Blossoms say headlining Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda "makes sense"

Blossoms are HEADLINING our 10th anniversary gig in Manchester!

By Jenny Mensah

Drummer Joe Donovan and frontman Tom Ogden spoke to Chris Moyles about their bill-topping set at the Manchester gig, which will celebrate 10 years of Radio X on the airwaves.

Radio X announced today (Monday 22nd September) its plans to celebrate its 10th birthday by hosting an exclusive gig in Manchester with Blossoms, Hard-Fi, Jake Bugg and Circa Waves on the line-up.

The Stockport five-piece will top the bill on Monday 3rd November at the O2 Apollo Manchester, playing a dazzling set to help mark the milestone and the band told The Chris Moyles Show that their upcoming performance in their local city just "makes sense".

Speaking of the upcoming show frontman Tom Ogden said: "We love playing the Apollo, so it's gonna be a special night."

Talking about their history with the station, he added: "When they told us about this gig, we were like, yeah it makes sense, 'cause yous were like the first ones who started playing us.

"It's 10 years of being played on the radio by you guys and now we're here. Wild. What a trip."

Watch our interview with the band above.

Blossoms' Joe Donovan and Tom Ogden discuss topping the bill at Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda. Picture: Radio X

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said about the gig: “This is a landmark moment for Radio X. For 10 incredible years, we’ve delivered to our loyal and dedicated listeners the biggest tunes, unforgettable guests, and our unique blend of charm and swagger.

"We wanted to celebrate this milestone together with our audience, and I’m thrilled that we get to do this in one of British guitar music’s most iconic cities: Manchester.

"Get ready to bounce – this will be an unforgettable night of massive tunes, an electric atmosphere, and a celebration worthy of a decade of Radio X!"

Radio X is Ten Live with Škoda poster. Picture: Radio X

