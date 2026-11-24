Blossoms reveal "Gary's not going anywhere" and even Liam Gallagher asked after the gorilla

Blossoms: “Gary’s not going anywhere" | Do I Wanna Know?

By Jenny Mensah

Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan have assured fans that the gorilla will stick around and may be coming to an arena near you soon.

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Blossoms have confirmed that Gary is due to become a permanent fixture at their shows.

The band's fifth studio album and its title track was inspired by the story of an 8-foot fibreglass gorilla, which was Reynard Garden Centre in Carluke, Scotland.

Gary became a mascot for the band during their album cycle, with the huge simian sculpture accompanying them on their live dates.

When preparing to release heir sixth studio album Songs From The Wedding Cake, Blossoms began leaving their Gary era behind and appeared to be bidding adieu to the towering ape.

Now, taking part in Radio X's Do I Wanna Know? series, which sees artists answer questions from their biggest fans, frontman Tom Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan put the Gary rumours to rest and confirmed he would become a permanent fixture at Blossoms shows.

Quizzed by one fan on where Gary is going and why, Joe took responsibility for the mix-up saying: "It's 'cause I wore a top that said 'Goodbye Gary'."

"It was more the campaign that was going," Tom clarified. "He's not going anywhere. He's like an honorary mascot now. People will be genuine disappointed if we didn't bring him to the gig."

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Blossoms take part in Do I Wanna Know? Picture: Radio X

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The frontman went on : "Before we did Gary, we probably wouldn't have anticipated he'd maybe play such a big a part as he has and people have taken to him. So maybe a couple of years ago we'd have said 'He'll probably do this album and that's it.' And now it's just become its own thing."

Recalling how Gary even has famous fans, he added: "Funny note. Liam Gallagher actually said to us when we played the Albert Hall, 'cause his son was supporting us and I saw him before I went on and he's like 'Is Gary here?'

"I was like, 'No he can't fit in.' He was like, 'I thought you might have dangled him from the top of something,' But I might nick that from the arena tour. Do you know what I mean? So if you see it, you know where it came from. LG".

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