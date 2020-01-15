Blossoms' Foolish Loving Spaces album launch gigs: dates, venues & how to buy tickets
15 January 2020, 11:58 | Updated: 15 January 2020, 12:46
The Stockport five-piece have announced two new intimate album launch shows in Manchester and Liverpool. Find out how to buy tickets.
Blossoms are set to celebrate the release of their new album, Foolish Loving Spaces, with a series of launch shows.
The Stockport five-piece are preparing to release their third studio album on 31 January 2020 and have already revealed it will be accompanied by a 2020 UK tour.
Ahead of their March dates, Tom Ogden and co will mark the release of Foolish Loving Spaces with album launch shows in the likes of London, Preston and Leeds.
Now, they have added two more "special hour long" shows to the intimate gigs, which will take place at Manchester's O2 Ritz on 4 February and at and Liverpool's O2 Academy on 15 February.
Tickets will go on sale on seetickets.com from Thursday 16 January at 10am.
We’ll be performing two special hour long album launch shows at @O2RitzManc on Tue 4 Feb & @O2AcademyLpool on Sat 15 Feb to celebrate the release of our brand new album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’. Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am on Thursday from: https://t.co/Qul5krfjWk pic.twitter.com/1m4OmHaI9C— B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) January 14, 2020
See Blossoms' February album launch shows:
Tue 4 February - Manchester - O2 Ritz
Thu 6 February- Leeds - Beckett University
Sun 9 February - Preston - Blitz - Early show/ Late show – SOLD OUT
Thu 13 February - London - Pryzm - Early show / Late show – SOLD OUT
Sat 15 February - Liverpool - O2 Academy
See Blossoms' 2020 UK Tour Dates:
7 March - The LCR, UEA, Norwich
8 March - Margate Winter Gardens, Margate
10 March - Rock City, Nottingham
11 March - O2 Academy, Sheffield
12 March - Bath Forum, Bath
14 March - The Great Hall, Exeter
15 March - O2 Academy, Bournemouth
17 March - The O2 Forum, London
18 March - The O2 Forum, London
19 March - The O2 Forum, London
21 March - Hull Bonus Arena, Hull
22 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow
24 March - O2 Academy, Leeds
25 March - O2 Academy, Newcastle
27 March - O2 Academy, Birmingham
28 March - Manchester Arena, Manchester