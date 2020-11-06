Blossoms bring the joy with double A-side Christmas single
6 November 2020, 16:38 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 18:12
The Stockport band have shared the tracks Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose) and It's Going To Be A Cold Winter in time for the festive season.
Blossoms have released a Christmas single.
After teasing the news earlier this week, the Stockport band - who are comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - have released Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose) and It's Going To Be A Cold Winter as a double A-side single.
Listen to Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose) above.
‘Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose)’ was produced by @JamesSkellyBand & @richardturvey and recorded @ParrStStudios & Hitsville, SK. ’It’s Going To Be A Cold Winter’ was produced by ourselves at ‘Hitsville SK’. The brilliant single artwork was designed by @thecoralband's @IanSkelly1. pic.twitter.com/WO0xorSpuC— B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) November 5, 2020
Hear It's Going To Be A Cold Winter below:
This week also saw the band announce the details of their feature length documentary Back To Stockport and share its accompanying trailer.
Watch it below:
Directed by their long-term collaborator Charlie Watts, the film will follow the band on the build up to their headline homecoming show at the 15,000 capacity Edgeley Park stadium on 22nd June 2019.
Back to Stockport will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 8 November but will first launch as a 24 hour premiere on YouTube from 7 November at 8pm GMT.