Blossoms bring the joy with double A-side Christmas single

6 November 2020, 16:38 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 18:12

The Stockport band have shared the tracks Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose) and It's Going To Be A Cold Winter in time for the festive season.

Blossoms have released a Christmas single.

After teasing the news earlier this week, the Stockport band - who are comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - have released Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose) and It's Going To Be A Cold Winter as a double A-side single.

Listen to Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose) above.

Blossoms Tom Ogden performs in 2019
Blossoms Tom Ogden performs in 2019. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Hear It's Going To Be A Cold Winter below:

READ MORE: Blossoms to release documentary film Back To Stockport

This week also saw the band announce the details of their feature length documentary Back To Stockport and share its accompanying trailer.

Watch it below:

Directed by their long-term collaborator Charlie Watts, the film will follow the band on the build up to their headline homecoming show at the 15,000 capacity Edgeley Park stadium on 22nd June 2019.

Back to Stockport will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 8 November but will first launch as a 24 hour premiere on YouTube from 7 November at 8pm GMT.

Latest Videos

Sir Cliff Richard talks to Chris Moyles

Sir Cliff Richard has a very special message for Chris Moyles' mum!
Chris Moyles pranks James

Chris Moyles pranks James again!

James Blunt speaks to Chris Moyles and plays a bit of piano

James Blunt serenades Chris Moyles and reveals his Ibiza nightclub
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden with a photo of Matt Lucas inset

Matt Lucas spoofs confusing US Election analysis in new video

News

Blossoms Songs

Blossoms Latest

See more Blossoms Latest

Blossoms Foolish Loving Spaces press image

Blossoms announce Back To Stockport documentary film

Blossoms and the new Manchester City Third Kit

Blossoms model new Manchester City football kit

Tom Ogden of Blossoms at Reading Festival 2019

Blossoms share photos in the studio while recording fourth album
Blossoms Foolish Loving Spaces press image

See Blossoms' newly rescheduled tour dates for 2021

Blossoms perform My Swimming Brain in Isolation as they announce plans to release a Blossoms In Isolation album

Blossoms to release isolation covers as album entitled Blossoms In Isolation