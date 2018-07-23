Blossoms Announce December UK Tour: Dates, Tickets And Info

Blossoms Neighbourhood Weekender 2018. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Stockport band follow up their busy summer with a nine-date tour of the UK, including two Manchester shows.

Blossoms have announced a nine date UK tour for December 2018.

The Stockport band - currently on the Radio X playlist with the excellent singles I Can’t Stand It and There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) - will stop off in Glasgow, Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol and Southampton, plus there’ll be two gigs at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse and a London date at Brixton Academy.

DECEMBER UK TOUR ANNOUNCED🙌🙌🙌 including London @O2AcademyBrix+2 nights at Manchester @VicWarehouse!Special guests @SamFenderMusic(Glasgow & London)+@FuzzySunBand(all dates)! Pre-sale 9am Wed 25 Jul👉https://t.co/BlbZljlSyS General sale 9am Fri 27 Jul👉https://t.co/P8XBKwlsng X pic.twitter.com/IuSwQAzEM5 — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) July 23, 2018

In a fact-filled statement, the band said: “Did you know that the karaoke machine was invented in our home town of Stockport in 1975? The Japanese bought the idea and gave it the name. In honour of this bit of genuinely juicy hometown trivia, this tour will be, in the main, a massive sing-a-long. Generally, memory making magic. See you there.”

Fuzzy Sun will be the support on the tour. The full tour itinerary is below.

BLOSSOMS 2018 UK TOUR DATES

Monday 3 December - O2 Academy 1, Glasgow

Tuesday 4 December - O2 Academy 1, Sheffield

Wednesday 5 December - Rock City, Nottingham

Friday 7 December - O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

Saturday 8 December - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Sunday 9 December - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Tuesday 11 December - O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Wednesday 12 December - O2 Academy 1, Bristol

Thursday 13 December - O2 Brixton Academy, London

Tickets for Blossoms’ December UK tour go on sale at 9am on Friday 27 July, with artist and 02 pre-sales at 9am on Wednesday 25 July. See https://www.blossomsband.co.uk/tour/ for full information and ticket links.

Summer 2018 has already seen Blossoms play the Isle of Wight, All Points East, TRNSMT and Nos Alive festivals, while their second album, Cool Like You, was a Top 5 smash earlier this year, notching up over 18,000,000 streams worldwide.