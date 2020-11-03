Blossoms announce Back To Stockport documentary film

Tom Ogden and co are set to release a film, which focuses on their headline gig at Stockport County FC’s Edgeley Park last year.

Blossoms have announced details of their feature length documentary Back To Stockport and shared its accompanying trailer.

Directed by their long-term collaborator Charlie Watts, the film will follow the band on the build up to their headline homecoming show at the 15,000 capacity Edgeley Park stadium on 22nd June 2019.

Back to Stockport will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 8 November but will first launch as a 24 hour premiere on YouTube from 7 November at 8pm GMT.

Watch the trailer for the documentary above.

Blossoms are releasing a documentary film. Picture: Press

Blossoms say of the film: "We’ve worked with Charlie on and off since the band started really, so when the opportunity to make something together surrounding the homecoming show in Stockport came about, we jumped at the chance. We think he’s really captured the spirit of the band, and being a friend, he was able to get the natural moments you don’t normally see in a band documentary. We love the film and hope you do too!"

Director Charlie Watts added: "This is a project that has been very close to my heart for the last 18 months. Given my personal relationship with the band and the town itself, it was hugely important to me that the film delivered!



"I’ve been filming the lads since they started out, so it has been surreal to see their rise to such success - but not surprising! To be able to make a film about them playing to a sold-out show in our home tome of Stockport was something I'll never forget. I think the film gives an intimate insight into the amazing bond and togetherness this band has. They grew up as best friends and it really does show on the screen".

The Stockport five-piece have been making good use of their time during the pandemic by recording a series of isolation covers.

Back in May they announced the performances would form a special covers album entitled Blossoms In Isolation

Listen to it here:

See Blossoms' rescheduled 2021 dates here:

Sat 20 March: Leicester O2 Academy

Sun 21 March: Cambridge Junction

Tues 23 March: Newcastle O2 Academy

Weds 24 March - Glasgow O2 Academy

Fri 26 March: Hull Bonus Arena

Sat 27 March: Leeds O2 Academy

Mon 29 March: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tues 30 March: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Weds 31 March: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri 2 April - Birmingham O2 Academy -

Sat 3 April - Manchester Arena -