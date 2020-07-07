See Blossoms' newly rescheduled tour dates for 2021

The Stockport five-piece have been forced to move their live dates to March and April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blossoms have been forced to reschedule their live dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Ogden and co were set to tour their Foolish Loving Spaces album - which includes the likes of Your Girlfriend and The Keeper - later this year, but have been forced to move the dates again to 2021.

The Charlemagne outfit wrote in a statement: "Hiya. Really sorry to have to do this again but due to the current COVID-19 situation around the world we’re having to reschedule our remaining UK tour dates..."

Original tickets for the shows will remain valid.

Meanwhile, the Stockport five-piece have been making good use of their time during lockdown by recording a series of isolation covers.

Back in May they announced the performances would form a special covers album entitled Blossoms In Isolation

Listen to it here:

See Blossoms' rescheduled 2021 dates here:

Sat 20 March: Leicester O2 Academy

Sun 21 March: Cambridge Junction

Tues 23 March: Newcastle O2 Academy

Weds 24 March - Glasgow O2 Academy

Fri 26 March: Hull Bonus Arena

Sat 27 March: Leeds O2 Academy

Mon 29 March: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tues 30 March: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Weds 31 March: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri 2 April - Birmingham O2 Academy -

Sat 3 April - Manchester Arena -

