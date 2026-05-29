Blossoms added to Leeds Festival 2026 line-up as special guests

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29 May 2026, 16:30 | Updated: 29 May 2026, 16:38
The Stockport five piece have been confirmed to play the Yorkshire branch of the twin festivals this summer.
Blossoms have been announced for Leeds Festival 2026.
The Stockport five piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - will take to the stage at Leeds Bramham Park on Friday 28th August.
Sharing their names on the newly updated lineup, the Charlemagne rockers wrote: "Super excited to announce we'll be special guest for officialrandl at Leeds this August, Friday 28th".
They added: "Can't wait for this one. See you there."
Taking to the official Reading and Leeds Instagram, festival organisers wrote: "Leeds.
"It’s a Blossoms summer"
The news comes after the band returned with a brand new single, Joke About Divorce, which sees the quintet tackle the subject of a lover's tiff.
The retro-sounding single expands on the band's sound, while its whimsical video features a cameo from It's A Sin actor Callum Scott Howells and Never Gonna Give You Up singer Rick Astley, who also sings on part of the track.
Watch the Odgen-directed and edited video here:
Blossoms - Joke About Divorce
Ogden said of the behind the single: "During every argument, no matter how big or small, there’s always that moment where humour could completely disarm you both and diffuse the whole thing."
He added: “On this occasion, I thought joking about divorce would do exactly that… I just got the timing completely wrong. Instead, it made things worse, and that moment ended up immortalised in a three-and-a-half-minute pop song.”
The new music marks the first official release since the band's fifth album and fourth UK number one record Gary. Their 2024 studio release - which included the album's title track, What Can I Say After I'm Sorry? and Perfect Me - followed Blossoms (2016), Cool Like You (2018), Foolish Loving Spaces (2020) and Ribbon Around the Bomb (2022).
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Last year saw Blossoms help celebrate Radio X's 10th anniversary with a special homecoming headline performance at the O2 Apollo Manchester.
Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda also saw sets from Circa Waves, Jake Bugg, Hardi-Fi and a special surprise appearance from Courteeners frontman Liam Fray.
Watch Blossoms' headline performance below:
Blossoms at Radio X Is Ten Live with Škoda
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