Blossoms announce European headline tour dates for 2026

Blossoms have shared new material. Picture: Ewan Ogden

The Stockport five-piece will visit the likes of Milan, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris next year. Find out how you can be there.

Blossoms have announced details of their upcoming 2026 European tour.

The Stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Joe Donovan, Josh Dewhurst and Myles Kellock - will embark on dates in February next year, visiting the likes of Milan, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris.

Their string of dates kicks off at Santeria Toscana 31 in the Italian city on 3rd February 2026 and ends on 14th February Valentine's Day gig at the Élysée Montmartre in the city of love itself.

Tickets for the shows go on sale here from Friday 9th May at 9am local time.

Blossoms European tour dates. Picture: Press

See Blossoms 2026 European tour dates below:

3rd February - Milan - Santeria Toscana 31

4th February - Zurich - Plaza

5th February - Munich - Strom

6th February - Prague - Lucerna Music Bar

8th February - Berlin - Columbia Theater

9th February - Hamburg - Gruenspan

10th February - Cologne - Kantine

11th February - Antwerp - Trix Club

13th February - Amsterdam - Paradiso

14th February - Paris - Élysée Montmartre

Meanwhile, the deluxe version of Blossoms' number one album Gary, is also set for release this Friday.

The enhanced edition of their fifth studio release includes new track The Honeymoon, which is currently our Radio X Record of The Week.

Watch the

have revealed their brand new single The Honeymoon.

have showed yet another side of themselves, with the track, which features from Gary Deluxe, which is released digitally from 9th May.

Watch the official lyric video for the song below:

Blossoms - The Honeymoon (Official Lyric Video)

Gary Deluxe will also include the band's recent track Mariah Carey Through Death Valley.

Blossoms - Mariah Carey Through Death Valley (Official Lyric Video)

Meanwhile, Blossoms are set for a flurry of dates this summer, with a stint at Glastonbury Festival plotted alongside headline shows at Forest Live in Delamere Forest, TK Maxx Presents Derby Summer Sessions and TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The band recently completed an Australian tour with Kasabian, and are midway through 2025 European tour with Inhaler, before they join Stereophonics on their run of stadium and outdoor shows.

Head to blossomsband.co.uk for their full live dates and info on how to buy tickets.

Tom from Blossoms owns his own bar... and salon!

Blossoms seem to be performing absolutely everywhere this year, but one big show they aren't booked for are Oasis Live '25.

Despite this, they played a huge part in how the reunion was announced with a teaser flashing up after the band's homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park last year.

Although they were with Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs during on same weekend, the band revealed to Radio X that she had no idea about the big announcement.

"Do you know what? Noel's daughter Anaïs was staying at mine and [his wife] Katie's house when these new stories were breaking", frontman Tom Ogden told Radio X. "And she actually didn't have a clue. She was texting around people she knew to find out if it was true. She got no word."

The Gary singer continued: "When we were playing Wythenshawe the next day and Anaïs was coming to watch us, she still didn't know. I got a phone call a couple of hours before we went on stage, from our management, saying: 'We need to show a video clip after your gig. I can't tell you what it is. But it's very exciting.'

"We kind of put two and two together at that point. Obviously, the teaser went out and the rest is history. Oasis were back. Everywhere's sold out. Ticket mayhem."

Read more: