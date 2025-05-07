Blossoms announce European headline tour dates for 2026

7 May 2025, 09:53 | Updated: 7 May 2025, 09:55

Blossoms 2025
Blossoms have shared new material. Picture: Ewan Ogden

The Stockport five-piece will visit the likes of Milan, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris next year. Find out how you can be there.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blossoms have announced details of their upcoming 2026 European tour.

The Stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Joe Donovan, Josh Dewhurst and Myles Kellock - will embark on dates in February next year, visiting the likes of Milan, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris.

Their string of dates kicks off at Santeria Toscana 31 in the Italian city on 3rd February 2026 and ends on 14th February Valentine's Day gig at the Élysée Montmartre in the city of love itself.

Tickets for the shows go on sale here from Friday 9th May at 9am local time.

Blossoms European tour dates
Blossoms European tour dates. Picture: Press

See Blossoms 2026 European tour dates below:

  • 3rd February - Milan - Santeria Toscana 31
  • 4th February - Zurich - Plaza
  • 5th February - Munich - Strom
  • 6th February - Prague - Lucerna Music Bar
  • 8th February - Berlin - Columbia Theater
  • 9th February - Hamburg - Gruenspan
  • 10th February - Cologne - Kantine
  • 11th February - Antwerp - Trix Club
  • 13th February - Amsterdam - Paradiso
  • 14th February - Paris - Élysée Montmartre

Meanwhile, the deluxe version of Blossoms' number one album Gary, is also set for release this Friday.

The enhanced edition of their fifth studio release includes new track The Honeymoon, which is currently our Radio X Record of The Week.

Watch the

have revealed their brand new single The Honeymoon.

have showed yet another side of themselves, with the track, which features from Gary Deluxe, which is released digitally from 9th May.

Watch the official lyric video for the song below:

Blossoms - The Honeymoon (Official Lyric Video)

Gary Deluxe will also include the band's recent track Mariah Carey Through Death Valley.

Blossoms - Mariah Carey Through Death Valley (Official Lyric Video)

Read more:

Meanwhile, Blossoms are set for a flurry of dates this summer, with a stint at Glastonbury Festival plotted alongside headline shows at Forest Live in Delamere Forest, TK Maxx Presents Derby Summer Sessions and TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The band recently completed an Australian tour with Kasabian, and are midway through 2025 European tour with Inhaler, before they join Stereophonics on their run of stadium and outdoor shows.

Head to blossomsband.co.uk for their full live dates and info on how to buy tickets.

Tom from Blossoms owns his own bar... and salon!

Blossoms seem to be performing absolutely everywhere this year, but one big show they aren't booked for are Oasis Live '25.

Despite this, they played a huge part in how the reunion was announced with a teaser flashing up after the band's homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park last year.

Although they were with Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs during on same weekend, the band revealed to Radio X that she had no idea about the big announcement.

"Do you know what? Noel's daughter Anaïs was staying at mine and [his wife] Katie's house when these new stories were breaking", frontman Tom Ogden told Radio X. "And she actually didn't have a clue. She was texting around people she knew to find out if it was true. She got no word."

The Gary singer continued: "When we were playing Wythenshawe the next day and Anaïs was coming to watch us, she still didn't know. I got a phone call a couple of hours before we went on stage, from our management, saying: 'We need to show a video clip after your gig. I can't tell you what it is. But it's very exciting.'

"We kind of put two and two together at that point. Obviously, the teaser went out and the rest is history. Oasis were back. Everywhere's sold out. Ticket mayhem."

Read more:

Latest Videos

Sam Fender teaches us Geordie Slang

Sam Fender translates Geordie slang - watch the video here

Sam Fender

Richard Ashcroft with the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis inset

How Richard Ashcroft's Song For The Lovers was inspired by Joy Division

Richard Ashcroft

Taylor Hawkins on Queen

Taylor Hawkins geeking out over Bohemian Rhapsody is genius

Foo Fighters

Spinal Tap At CBGB in 1997

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues - release date, trailers, cast, plot & more

Blossoms Songs

Blossoms Latest

See more Blossoms Latest

Blossoms 2025

Blossoms unveil new single The Honeymoon

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden and Courteeners' frontman Liam Fray

Blossoms say Courteeners are a "big reason" they're in a band: "We can't thank them enough"
Some of the best albums of 2024: Fonatines D.C., The Cure, Kings Of Leon and The Last Dinner Party

The 25 best albums of 2024

Blossoms present their highlights of 2024, including Coldplay at Glastonbury, the Oasis reunion and a famous hippo.

Blossoms present The A To X of 2024

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden and Anaïs Gallagher with Liam and Noel Gallagher inset

Blossoms say Anaïs Gallagher “didn't have a clue" about Oasis reunion