Bloc Party celebrate Silent Alarm & more with a scintillating set at On The Beach, Brighton 2025

Bloc Party's Kele Okereke at On The Beach 2025. Picture: Rough Boys Media

By Jenny Mensah

Kele Okereke and co delivered a dazzling set on the Brighton Beach Seafront, playing hits from their debut album and beyond.

Bloc Party played a nostalgia-filled headline set at On The Beach 2025.

The indie heroes took to Brighton Seafront on Sunday (20th July) to celebrate 20 years of their 2005 debut Silent Alarm, playing much-loved tracks from the seminal album as well as a selection of their greatest hits.

After supporting sets from the likes of Mystery Jets, English Teacher and Everything Everything, founding members Kele Okereke and Russell Lissack took to the stage alongside Louise Bartle and Harry Deacon.

Turning the clock back to February 2005, the outfit kicked things off by playing the wistful and nostalgic album track So Here We Are, before launching into the pulsating She's Hearing Voices.

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke at One The Beach 2025. Picture: Rough Boys Media

Opting switch it up between tracks from their debut and their two-decade-long career, they then treated fans to to 2007's Hunting For Witches from their sophomore album A Weekend In The City, as well as Mercury from 2008's Intimacy.

Bloc Party drummer Louise Bartle at On The Beach 2025. Picture: Rough Boys Media

Among the celebrated hits from their debut such as Banquet, Helicopter and Like Eating Glass, came more recent releases in The Love Within from 2016's Hymns, Traps from 2022's Alpha Names and an electrifying rendition of Ratchet- which featured as a single on their 2013 The Nextwave Sessions EP.

Bloc Party - Helicopter - On The Beach 2025

Bringing things back to the beginning with a duo of Silent Alarm tracks, Bloc Party brought their seaside set to a close with their much-loved indie love song This Modern Love followed by their defiant modern manifesto The Pioneers.

Bloc Party setlist at On The Beach 20th July 2025:

1. So Here We Are

2. She's Hearing Voices

3. Hunting For Witches

4. Mercury

5. Price Of Gasoline

6. Blue Light

7. Song For Clay

8. Banquet

9. Traps

10. One More Chance

11. Love Within

12. Blue

13. Positive Tension

14. The Prayer

15. Like Eating Glass

Encore:

16. Signs

17. Waiting For 7.18

18. Helicopter

19. Ratchet

20. This Modern Love

Encore 2:

21. The Pioneers

On The Beach 2025 continues next with with Kaiser Chiefs playing a headline show on Sunday 27th July and celebrating 20 years of Employment.

