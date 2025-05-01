Bloc Party to release Silent Alarm 20th anniversary deluxe boxset reissue

Bloc Party's Kele Okereke and the band's 20th anniversary Silent Alarm deluxe reissue. Picture: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images/Press

The noughties indie rockers will celebrate two decades of their seminal debut album with a special reissue.

Bloc Party have announced a special reissue of Silent Alarm.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album, which was released on 2nd February 2005, Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack and co have confirmed a deluxe reissue, which includes B-sides and rarities.

The album comes as a 20th anniversary 2 CD edition, a x2 white LP edition and a special boxset, which features 4 LPs, including the original album, a collection of 12 B-sides and rarities, 7 demos, and their 2004 John Peel session, which has never been released before commercially.

All versions of the Silent Alarm 20th anniversary album will be released on 26th September and are available to pre-order now.

Silent Alarm was released on 2nd February 2005 and spawned singles such as Helicopter, Banquet, She's Hearing Voices and Like Eating Glass.

The debut album peaked No.3 in the UK Album Chart, going on to spend two weeks in the Top 10 and eight weeks in the Top 40 overall.

Watch the video for Banquet here:

Bloc Party - Banquet

Meanwhile, Bloc Party are set to continue to celebrate the seminal album with special anniversary dates this summer, including a headline show at Brighton's On The Beach 2025.

The gig, which is in in association with Radio X, will take place on 20th July and will see the band play the record in full, while treating fans to a selection of greatest hits from across their career.

They'll be joined on the day by Everything Everything, Mystery Jets, English Teacher and more.

Tickets for Bloc Party at Brighton Beach 2025 are available to buy at blocparty-brighton.com and onthebeachbrighton.com.

