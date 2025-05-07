Bloc Party to receive Ivor Novello for Outstanding Song Collection at The Ivors 2025

By Jenny Mensah

The '00s indie icons will be honoured at The Ivors with Amazon Music for their songwriting prowess across the past 25 years!

Bloc Party will be honoured with an Ivor Novello award.

The noughties indie icons will be recognised for the Outstanding Song Collection at The Ivors with Amazon Music, celebrating their "songwriting prowess across their prolific 25 year career".

All original four members of the band - frontman Kele Okereke and lead guitarist Russell Lissak, alongside former bassist Gordon Moakes and former drummer Matt Tong - will be honoured with the award at the 70th edition of the The Ivors, which takes place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 22nd May 2025.

To commemorate the honour, an unheard Amazon Music Demo of Bloc Party’s global breakthrough song Banquet, taken from their seminal debut album, Silent Alarm, is being released exclusively via Amazon Music here.

Bloc Party albums Silent Alarm (2005), A Weekend in the City (2007), Intimacy (2008), Four (2012), Hymns (2016) and Alpha Games (2022). Picture: Press

Kele Okereke, lead singer of Bloc Party, said of the news: “To be recognised for songwriting is a very special thing for an artist, and receiving an Ivor Novello award for Outstanding Song Collection is a massive honour. Even before you form a band, play a show or record a note, you’re writing songs – it’s at the core of being an artist. It’s amazing to see people connecting with Bloc Party’s music, from those who’ve loved the band from the start, to more and more young people we’re seeing at our shows over the past few years; inspiring us to push forward as a group whilst also being privileged to look back at everything we have already achieved.”

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “Bloc Party have made a lasting impact on British music through fearless and innovative songwriting and an unwavering artistic vision. With emotional depth and urgency, their songs continue to inspire fans and songwriters around the world. We’re proud to honour Kele, Russell, Gordon and Matt with the Outstanding Song Collection Ivor Novello Award, recognising their craft and the impact of their work.”

The band join an impressive lists of acts to win the award, including U2, Queen, New Order and Pulp.

Elsewhere, the likes of Fontaines D.C., Lola Young, RAYE, Ghetts, JADE and Conor Dickinson are among the acts nominated for an award.

The Dublin rocker's In The Modern World single, which is taken from their 2024 album Romance, has been recognised in the category for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

Also up for the same award, which acknowledges outstanding song craft, is Child of Mine by Laura Marling, Genesis by RAYE, Messy by Lola Young and Mine by Orla Garland.

This year, Young has received the most nominations with three nods in her first year of recognition by the Ivors Academy. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter is nominated for the Rising Star Award with Amazon Music and for Best Album with her second album This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway.

RAYE, Ghetts and Conor Dickinson are next in line with two nominations each, with JADE, Myles Smith and Dua Lipa also among the nods this year.

Get the full list of nominations for the The Ivors 2025 with Amazon Music here.

