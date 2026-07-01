Bloc Party share new single Love Bombs, the sound of "a new love flowering"

Bloc Party have released their new single. Picture: Charlie Pryor

By Jenny Mensah

The track is the second cut to come from the band's forthcoming album Anatomy Of A Brief Romance.

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Bloc Party have confirmed the news of their seventh studio album Anatomy of a Brief Romance.

The '00s indie icons previously announced the plans to release the follow-up to 2022's Alpha Games on the newly-formed label cOnTAGIOUS LTD on 11th September.

After sharing the record's lead single, Coming On Strong, the band have now released Love Bombs, which you can watch the lyric video for below:

Bloc Party - Love Bombs (Official Lyric Video)

Speaking of the single, frontman Kele Okereke explained: "At the start of a new relationship our feelings of connection can make us do dramatic things.

“Love Bombs is the sound of a new love flowering, in beautiful romantic gestures. But under the surface is the ever present fear that maybe this new love, although shiny and great, maybe this new love might not last forever.”

Listen to the album's lead single here:

Bloc Party - Coming On Strong (Official)

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As previously teased by the band's frontman and co-founder Kele Okereke, this album is set to be one of the band's most confessional and autobiographical yet.

On the album, which was produced by Trevor Horn, Okereke says: "Every lyric you’re hearing on this record was something that actually happened to me. I had to tell the story, from start to finish."

Speaking about his new found openness, the London rocker admits he's “less prudish about sex and connection and intimacy,” adding: “I have no qualms talking about it, because that connection is important.”

Anatomy Of A Brief Romance is available to pre-order now.

See its artwork and tracklist below.

Bloc Party's Anatomy Of A Brief Romance album artwork. Picture: Press

Bloc Party - Anatomy Of A Brief Romance tracklist:

1. 22.01.22

2. Coming On Strong

3. Love Bombs

4. Pigwig

5. Lagoon Blue

6. Muscleworks

7. Clark Kent

8. Worst Birthday Ever

9. Not Your Problem

10. Now We Can’t Be Friends

11. Rotherhithe

12. Stories

13. Moving On

14. Eulogy

Elsewhere, Bloc Party and NYC indie rockers Interpol are set to head out on a co-headline UK & Ireland tour this winter, with dates which will include two nights at Manchester Aviva Studios on 23rd and 24th November and a duo of shows at London Olympia on 4th and 5th December.

Bloc Party and Interpol's 2026 co-headline tour. Picture: Press

See Bloc Party & Interpol's 2026 UK & Ireland dates:

Fri 20th November: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 21st November: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Mon 23rd November: Manchester Aviva Studios

Tues 24th November: Manchester Aviva Studios

Thur 26th November: Brighton Centre

Fri 27th November: Brighton Centre

Sat 28th November: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Mon 30th November: Dublin 3Arena

Weds 2nd December: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 4th December: London Olympia

Sat 5th December: London Olympia

Bloc Party - Helicopter - On The Beach 2025

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