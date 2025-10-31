Bloc Party & Interpol announce 2026 co-headline UK & Ireland tour dates

Bloc Party and Interpol will set out on dates next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The noughties indie icons will embark on a joint headline tour, which includes dates in London and Manchester.

Bloc Party and Interpol have announced a co-headline tour for 2026.

The Helicopter indie rockers and New York icons will visit Europe, before heading to UK and Ireland next winter, with dates which include two nights at Manchester Aviva Studios on 23rd and 24th November and a duo of shows at London Olympia on 4th and 5th December.

Tickets go on general sale here next Friday 7th November from 9am and fans who sign up to the bands’ mailing lists will receive access to a pre-sale from 9am GMT on Wednesday 5th November.

See their full list of dates and how to buy tickets.

See Bloc Party and Interpol's co-headline UK & Ireland tour dates. Picture: Press

Bloc Party & Interpol's 2026 UK & Ireland dates:

Fri 20th November: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 21st November: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Mon 23rd November: Manchester Aviva Studios

Tues 24th November: Manchester Aviva Studios

Thur 26th November: Brighton Centre

Fri 27th November: Brighton Centre

Sat 28th November: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Mon 30th November: Dublin 3Arena

Weds 2nd December: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 4th December: London Olympia

Sat 5th December: London Olympia

Bloc Party - Helicopter - On The Beach 2025

