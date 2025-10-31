Bloc Party & Interpol announce 2026 co-headline UK & Ireland tour dates

31 October 2025, 13:51

Bloc Party and Interpol
Bloc Party and Interpol will set out on dates next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The noughties indie icons will embark on a joint headline tour, which includes dates in London and Manchester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bloc Party and Interpol have announced a co-headline tour for 2026.

The Helicopter indie rockers and New York icons will visit Europe, before heading to UK and Ireland next winter, with dates which include two nights at Manchester Aviva Studios on 23rd and 24th November and a duo of shows at London Olympia on 4th and 5th December.

Tickets go on general sale here next Friday 7th November from 9am and fans who sign up to the bands’ mailing lists will receive access to a pre-sale from 9am GMT on Wednesday 5th November.

See their full list of dates and how to buy tickets.

See Bloc Party and Interpol's co-headline UK & Ireland tour dates
See Bloc Party and Interpol's co-headline UK & Ireland tour dates. Picture: Press

Read more:

Bloc Party & Interpol's 2026 UK & Ireland dates:

  • Fri 20th November: Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Sat 21st November: Cardiff Utilita Arena
  • Mon 23rd November: Manchester Aviva Studios
  • Tues 24th November: Manchester Aviva Studios
  • Thur 26th November: Brighton Centre
  • Fri 27th November: Brighton Centre
  • Sat 28th November: Sheffield Utilita Arena
  • Mon 30th November: Dublin 3Arena
  • Weds 2nd December: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Fri 4th December: London Olympia
  • Sat 5th December: London Olympia

Bloc Party - Helicopter - On The Beach 2025

Read more:

Bloc Party Songs

Bloc Party Latest

See more Bloc Party Latest

The Last Dinner Party and Bloc Party's Kele Okereke

The Last Dinner Party got Kele from Bloc Party "slightly obsessed" with this artist...

Singles that don't appear on an album by The Smiths, Joy Division, Oasis, The Cure, The Stone Roses and New Order

10 of the greatest indie standalone singles

Kasabian, Courteeers, Nothing But Thieves and Bloc Party

Truck Festival 2025: stage times, site info, tickets & more

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke at One The Beach 2025

Bloc Party celebrate Silent Alarm & more with a scintillating set at On The Beach, Brighton 2025
Best British Debut Albums of the 2000s

The best British debut albums of the 2000s