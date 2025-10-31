Bloc Party & Interpol announce 2026 co-headline UK & Ireland tour dates

On Air Now
31 October 2025, 13:51
The noughties indie icons will embark on a joint headline tour, which includes dates in London and Manchester.
Bloc Party and Interpol have announced a co-headline tour for 2026.
The Helicopter indie rockers and New York icons will visit Europe, before heading to UK and Ireland next winter, with dates which include two nights at Manchester Aviva Studios on 23rd and 24th November and a duo of shows at London Olympia on 4th and 5th December.
Tickets go on general sale here next Friday 7th November from 9am and fans who sign up to the bands’ mailing lists will receive access to a pre-sale from 9am GMT on Wednesday 5th November.
See their full list of dates and how to buy tickets.
