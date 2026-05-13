Bloc Party announce new album Anatomy Of A Brief Romance & share single Coming On Strong

Bloc Party are back with new music. Picture: Charlie Pryor

By Jenny Mensah

Kele Okereke and co have confirmed the details of the follow-up to 2022's Alpha Games and shared its first single.

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Bloc Party have confirmed the news of their seventh studio album Anatomy of a Brief Romance.

The '00s indie icons will release the follow-up to 2022's Alpha Games on newly-formed label cOnTAGIOUS LTD on 11th September.

From it comes the first taste of the record, Coming On Strong, which you can watch the official video for below:

Bloc Party - Coming On Strong (Official)

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As previously teased by the band's frontman and co-founder Kele Okereke, this album is set to be one of the band's most confessional and autobiographical yet.

On the album, which was produced by Trevor Horn, Okereke says: "Every lyric you’re hearing on this record was something that actually happened to me. I had to tell the story, from start to finish."

Speaking about his new found openness, the London rocker admits he's “less prudish about sex and connection and intimacy,” adding: “I have no qualms talking about it, because that connection is important.”

Anatomy Of A Brief Romance is available to pre-order now.

See its artwork and tracklist below...

Bloc Party's Anatomy Of A Brief Romance album artwork. Picture: Press

Bloc Party - Anatomy Of A Brief Romance tracklist:

1. 22.01.22

2. Coming On Strong

3. Love Bombs

4. Pigwig

5. Lagoon Blue

6. Muscleworks

7. Clark Kent

8. Worst Birthday Ever

9. Not Your Problem

10. Now We Can’t Be Friends

11. Rotherhithe

12. Stories

13. Moving On

14. Eulogy

Elsewhere, Bloc Party and NYC indie rockers Interpol are set to head out on a co-headline UK & Ireland tour this winter, with dates which will include two nights at Manchester Aviva Studios on 23rd and 24th November and a duo of shows at London Olympia on 4th and 5th December.

Bloc Party and Interpol's 2026 co-headline tour. Picture: Press

See Bloc Party & Interpol's 2026 UK & Ireland dates:

Fri 20th November: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 21st November: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Mon 23rd November: Manchester Aviva Studios

Tues 24th November: Manchester Aviva Studios

Thur 26th November: Brighton Centre

Fri 27th November: Brighton Centre

Sat 28th November: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Mon 30th November: Dublin 3Arena

Weds 2nd December: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 4th December: London Olympia

Sat 5th December: London Olympia

Bloc Party - Helicopter - On The Beach 2025

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