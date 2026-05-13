Bloc Party announce new album Anatomy Of A Brief Romance & share single Coming On Strong

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13 May 2026, 15:58 | Updated: 13 May 2026, 16:34
Kele Okereke and co have confirmed the details of the follow-up to 2022's Alpha Games and shared its first single.
Bloc Party have confirmed the news of their seventh studio album Anatomy of a Brief Romance.
The '00s indie icons will release the follow-up to 2022's Alpha Games on newly-formed label cOnTAGIOUS LTD on 11th September.
From it comes the first taste of the record, Coming On Strong, which you can watch the official video for below:
Bloc Party - Coming On Strong (Official)
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As previously teased by the band's frontman and co-founder Kele Okereke, this album is set to be one of the band's most confessional and autobiographical yet.
On the album, which was produced by Trevor Horn, Okereke says: "Every lyric you’re hearing on this record was something that actually happened to me. I had to tell the story, from start to finish."
Speaking about his new found openness, the London rocker admits he's “less prudish about sex and connection and intimacy,” adding: “I have no qualms talking about it, because that connection is important.”
Anatomy Of A Brief Romance is available to pre-order now.
See its artwork and tracklist below...
1. 22.01.22
2. Coming On Strong
3. Love Bombs
4. Pigwig
5. Lagoon Blue
6. Muscleworks
7. Clark Kent
8. Worst Birthday Ever
9. Not Your Problem
10. Now We Can’t Be Friends
11. Rotherhithe
12. Stories
13. Moving On
14. Eulogy
Elsewhere, Bloc Party and NYC indie rockers Interpol are set to head out on a co-headline UK & Ireland tour this winter, with dates which will include two nights at Manchester Aviva Studios on 23rd and 24th November and a duo of shows at London Olympia on 4th and 5th December.
Bloc Party - Helicopter - On The Beach 2025
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