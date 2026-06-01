When Mark Hoppus corrected fans on the lyrics to Blink-182's What's My Age Again?

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and with Blink 182 in their What's My Age Again? video. Picture: Buda Mendes/Getty Images, YouTube/Blink-182

By Jenny Mensah

Radio X looks back at the time the Blink 182 rocker debunked the commonly misheard lyric from the band's classic 1999 single.

Blink-182's third studio album Enema of the State was released on 1st June 1999.

The record was a huge commercial success for the band and included their iconic hits All The Small Things and What's My Age Again?

The trio - comprised of founding members Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus alongside their recently appointed drummer Travis Barker - made a huge impression with the lead single and its official video, which saw them streak stark naked and famously featured the adult film actress Janine Lindemulder.

Remind yourself of the video for What's My Age Again? below:

blink-182 - What's My Age Again? (Official Music Video)

There are few pop-punk songs as famous and as memorable as the 1999 single, which tells the story of an immature male protagonist who takes his girlfriend out on a date.

Despite its popularity, the first verse of the track contains a commonly misheard lyric and many of Blink's fans had no clue... until Mark Hoppus spoke with Radio X of course!

It's commonly thought that the opening lyrics to the Hoppus and DeLonge-penned track are: "I took her out, it was a Friday night/I walked alone to get the feeling right".

However, the ACTUAL lyrics to the single are: "I took her out, it was a Friday night/I wore cologne to get the feeling right"

Watch Mark Hoppus explain all in Blink 182's According To Google, which sees him joined by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba during his stint in the band:

Blink 182's According To Google

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It's not the first time the misheard lyric has caused a stir.

Back in 2019, Hoppus shared a tweet alluding to the famous song, which read: "Due to personal reasons I will be wearing cologne to get the feeling right."

His post led to his 2.85 million followers on Twitter replying to correct him or reveal they'd also misheard the lyrics all those years ago.

Hoppus seems to have deleted his account since then, but Blink fans were well and truly stunned by the discovery.

One wrote: "When I first heard what's my age again, way back, I genuinely thought mark sang 'I walk alone, to get the feeling right'."

When I first heard what's my age again, way back, I genuinely thought mark sang "I walk alone, to get the feeling right". — Jack Lamyman (@jack_lamyman) February 17, 2019

This fan agreed: "Dude same."

Dude same — MaTtY (@MattyMcP25) February 17, 2019

"Sorry but you’re actually gonna walk alone to get to feeling right," joked another.

Sorry but you’re actually gonna walk alone to get to feeling right — Shmared Shmull (@JaredAdultman) February 17, 2019

After causing the commotion online, Hoppus added jokingly: "Science fact: if you thought the lyrics were “I WALK ALONE to get the feeling right,” you are a Fake Fan".

Many of his fans still weren't having it though, with many adamant almost everyone misheard the lyric while others accused the band of mumbling their words.

ITS ALL OF US, MARK

ITS ALL OF US — satan (@half_heartedd) February 18, 2019

27 years later and it seems the song is as beloved as ever... no matter what you think the pop punk rockers are actually singing in the lyrics...

Mark Hoppus surprises our SUPERFAN producer!

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